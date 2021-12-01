“It’s a memento as one of the last things she gave me”: Karl-Anthony Towns has preserved his 2019 birthday cake gifted to him by his late mother who died of Covid-19

Karl-Anthony Towns has suffered a lot on a personal level due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This heartbreaking anecdote further exposes its ugly side.

It goes without saying that the Covid-19 pandemic has been the single most disruptive event of the century. The pandemic has brought the entire planet to a standstill at various points over the past 2 years.

Despite being the first country to launch a successful mass vaccination campaign, the USA continues to battle the virus. The nation recently reported a 7-day average of over 82,000 new cases and 895 deaths.

A new variant called Omicron, originating in Africa, could further prolong the world’s battle. It is unclear when the world will truly be able to deal with another wave.

Karl-Anthony Towns felt the brunt of the pandemic more than most people. The Timberwolves big has lost 8 family members since the beginning of the outbreak. His mother passed away on April 13, 2020 – right in the middle of the first wave.

Karl-Anthony Towns still has a birthday cake from 2 years back from his mother

KAT obviously is surrounded by a support system that helps him deal with these losses. But the relationship between a mother and a child is unlike anything else. The 26-year-old still feels her absence every day, and a relic that reminds him of her – a big chunk of the last birthday cake gifted by Jacqueline:

“I know it’s not good to eat, but it’s a memento as one of the last things she gave me. Birthdaуs and stuff like that haven’t been really special to me, because she was the one who made it really special for me.”

“She was the one who got me amped to have a birthdaу or to have that moment. But my girl did an amazing job of filling her shoes in and making it special.”

Towns has let his basketball do the talking this season. His Minnesota Timberwolves have rallied from a 7-game losing streak to go a game above .500.

With Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell and other solid pieces around them, the Wolves finally seem to be living up to their ‘spooky’ label.