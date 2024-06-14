mobile app bar

Stephen Curry Reveals Desire to Play with LeBron James, But with a Twist

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

Jan 27, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (right) talk after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry and LeBron James shared one of the best rivalries in NBA history during the second half of the 2010s. However, with both players now nearing the end of their careers, many in the NBA community have wondered if they are open to the idea of teaming up with each other. Steph Curry has always opposed the idea of joining forces with LeBron in the NBA. But he seemed open to the idea recently under one specific condition.

Speaking on the subject on The Heat Check podcast, the Golden State Warriors superstar started with high praise for King James. Curry also spoke about James’ presence in the locker room and how that impacts a team.

The Dubs guard admitted that he has heard how great of a locker room presence LeBron is, alongside being a generational superstar. Whether it be having fun on and off the court or demanding excellence from his teammates, the four-time NBA Champion knows how to lead a team.

However, Steph declared that there would be no teaming-up in the NBA between them. But he’s looking forward to a possible team-up in the Olympics for Team USA,

“Obviously, you just want to play around greatness, and this and that, and, see that kind of talent on display every single night. That’d [a team-up between Steph and LBJ] be interesting. Maybe we’re going to get that. Not in the NBA, but uh, maybe on Team USA type vibe, before we get out of here”

It’s evident that Curry wanted to make it clear that he’s not trying to influence any trades in the NBA. That said, it’s likely that the superstar is very excited to play on the same team as The King in the 2024 Olympics.

Steph can’t obviously talk about teaming up with Bron in the NBA because of tampering rules. But the crafty guard has always seemed uninterested in playing with LBJ.

Stephen Curry has said no over and over again

LeBron James has been candid about wanting to team up with Stephen Curry for years now. However, the ‘Baby Faced Assassin’ has denied the request over and over again. He openly admitted that he was not open to the request in 2022.

Another example of this is when Curry got on The Draymond Green Show‘ in the same year to express the very same desire. The player did admit that it was “surreal” that his name came up in the conversation. However, he admitted that it was not something he was interested in.

Simply put, it’s clear that Stephen Curry has no intention of leaving the Warriors behind for a potential team-up with LeBron James. That said, given the Lakers’ volatile state, LBJ moving to Golden State is not entirely an impossibility.

