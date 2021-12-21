“Stephen Curry crossed me up when we played them”: Davion Mitchell reveals how the Warriors MVP gave him his “Welcome to the NBA” moment earlier this season

Sacramento Kings rookie Davion Mitchell recalls how the Warriors MVP Stephen Curry handed him his “Welcome to the NBA” moment early this season.

Stephen Curry is one of the most influential basketball players in the history of the league. Recently surpassed Ray Allen as the all-time three-pointer leader, Steph is now officially the greatest long-distance shooter the game has ever seen.

Over the years, The Baby-Faced Assassin managed to master the craft of shooting the ball in the hoop at the highest consistency. Due to his ability to knock down shots from virtually any spot of the hardwood, the 2-time MVP is one of the most heavily guarded players in the association.

Safe to say, the Warriors leader has been pretty unstoppable for the last couple of years. Several defenders have tried and failed, containing Chef Curry from going on a scoring rampage. Being an offensive genius with some incredible handles, the 6-foot-3 sharpshooter has embarrassed several defenders throughout his career.

“I got crossed up by the Warriors MVP and I was like ‘Oh yeah, this is Stephen Curry’”: Davion Mitchell

Early in the 2021-2022 campaign, during the Warriors’ first matchup against the Kings on 24th October, Stephen Curry lit up Sacramento putting up a 27-point, 10-assists, and 7-rebounds near triple-double.

Late in the 3rd quarter of the matchup, Steph handed Davion Mitchell his “Welcome to the NBA” moment. Widely considered as an efficient defender, Curry managed to cross Mitchell up. He even finished the spectacular play with a beautiful layup.

Here, have a look at the play.

Davion Mitchell meet Steph Curry … pic.twitter.com/R5YCakcxj6 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 25, 2021

Speaking to Kyle Draper on Kings Central, this was the exact play that was Mitchell’s “welcome to the NBA” moment:

“I didn’t know what the welcome to the NBA moment was, I didn’t know if it was good or bad… Stephen Curry did cross me up when we played them and I was like ‘oh yeah, this is Stephen Curry’,” Mitchell told Kyle Draper on Kings Central. “I knew he had handles, but I didn’t know he had that much handles. He got me, I’m not going to lie.”