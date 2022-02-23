“Did you ever miss a mid-range shot in your life?”: Luka Dončić is in awe of DeMar DeRozan’s ability to knock down shots on a consistent basis from the spots no one takes shots anymore

Luka Doncic is one of the best young players in the league – but he is not averse to learning new tricks to constantly improve

In the All-Star game just gone by, we had a multitude of great mic’d up moments. Any moment with Luka Doncic is great, but with a mic, he gets even better. Luka did not play much this year, but that did not stop him from having fun. Luka Magic was in team LeBron along with DeMar DeRozan, and he was in awe of the Chicago Bull.

DeMar has been one of the best scorers in the NBA from the mid-range for a while now, and he leads the league in the number of attempts. He also averages a healthy 48% from there and is in the top 10 in terms of percentage made. Luka found out about that statistic, and couldn’t stop gushing.

For a while now, DeMar has been rallying almost single-handedly to bring the mid-range back to fashion, but the game has evolved away from it. Gone are the days when we saw long arcing two-pointers. Now we see long arcing threes being chucked regularly. Derozan has been doing his bit to maintain that old-school style of basketball, and it looks like some of that is rubbing off on Doncic.

Luka doesn’t believe that DeMar has ever missed a midrange shot 😆 pic.twitter.com/xwIBEUkiaR — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 22, 2022

Luka Doncic is on track to become the face of the league – such is the level of his ceiling

The 2019 rookie of the year winner Luka Doncic has only made steps in the right direction ever since he entered the league. The young Slovenian already had experience playing professional basketball with Real Madrid, putting him in the tier of seasoned players even before setting foot in the NBA.

Luka has quickly become the face of Dallas Mavericks, taking over the reins from Dirk Nowitzki. The Big German and the soft Slovenian are loved the same in the city of Dallas. This season, the 23-year-old has been on a tear, almost averaging a triple-double in the last 10 games.

Kristaps Porzingis and Luka should have been the pairing that propels the Mavericks to another title, but that experiment did not last long. Although Porzingod is no more a Maverick, there is no way Mark Cuban would let Luka go. He is a one-team player unless he decides to leave. Doncic will take over once LeBron James retires, and there is nobody who can stop that from happening.

