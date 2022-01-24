“I was 18 years old saving a franchise so I don’t understand”: LeBron James scoffs at his ‘increased workload’ following loss to Miami Heat

LeBron James claims that he was saving a franchise at 18 years of age so he’s more than alright having an increased workload at 37 years.

LeBron James has been going above and beyond during his 19th season in the NBA to try to keep the Los Angeles Lakers afloat in the Western Conference. His 21 games with 30+ points this ‘22 season have resulted in more losses than wins for the Lakers, showing glaring signs of an inadequate roster around him.

It’s no surprise that the purple and gold are suffering with major roster construction problems. Rob Pelinka and company have put players well past their prime together with skillsets that do not match what LeBron James brings to the table.

The fact that the Los Angeles Lakers are in the play-in bracket at the moment with a below .500 record has led to James playing a whopping 36.7 minutes per game at age 37. This is the most minutes he’s averaged per game since the 2017-18 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron James on his workload with the Lakers this NBA season.

LeBron James faced off against his former team, the Miami Heat, in a battle that felt as though Jimmy Butler and company won well before the 4th quarter. However, a surge in the 4th gave Lakers fans hope but it wasn’t enough as they lost the bout 113-107.

James had the usual, stellar statline of 33 points and 11 rebounds with Russell Westbrook chipping in with 24, 9, and 9 of his own. For the 4x champ to get these stats however, he played nearly 40 minutes tonight. When asked about this increased workload of his, James responded by saying:

“I’m in one of the best zones offensively, in my career and I don’t plan on stopping it. I was 18 years old, saving a franchise so I don’t understand.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers in 02-03 had a dismal record of 17-65. Upon LeBron James coming on board, they more than doubled their wins by posting up 35 in his rookie season. He was merely a teenager while leading the Cavs into the Playoffs.