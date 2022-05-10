“Shaq would have a Wilt Chamberlain game on Rudy Gobert and score 100 points!”: Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless roast the Jazz’ big over his comments about the Lakers’ legend

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless calls out Rudy Gobert for his comments regarding Shaquille O’Neal and praises the Lakers legend

Whenever one thinks of the most dominant force in the NBA, Shaquille O’Neal nearly tops most of the lists. The Lakers legend was a 7’1, 300+ pound freak of nature. Thanks to his dominance, Shaq won 4 NBA Championships during his NBA career, and retired as one of the greats of the game.

Recently on the Big Podcast with Shaq, he was asked about how he’d do with Rudy Gobert guarding him. Shaq was brutally honest and said he can throw 12 points on the French big in 3 minutes. This clip went viral on the internet, and Gobert commented on the same as well.

Gobert calls out Shaq on Instagram 👀 Are you taking his proposal? 😳 pic.twitter.com/In7QdjsZ2I — Bleacher Report  (@blaetcherreport) May 9, 2022

Rudy’s replies generated a lot of reactions from NBA analysts.

“Rudy Gobert, you are a fake tough guy! Shaq is the most dominating force in NBA History!”: Skip Bayless

Shaquille O’Neal. The name in itself demands respect. However, Rudy Gobert somehow thought he is better than the 4x NBA Champion. This did not sit right with the Undisputed crew. They talked about the same on-air.

Rudy Gobert says he would’ve “locked” Shaq up: “Rudy, you are barking up the biggest, wrongest tree. Shaq was the most dominating offensive force in the history of this league.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/082mkNdhdr — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 10, 2022

Skip called Rudy a fake tough guy. On the other hand, Shannon mentioned how Ben Simmons once dropped 42 on Gobert. Imagine if Simmons was replaced by Shaq. That would be a disaster.

.@ShannonSharpe reacts to Rudy Gobert saying he’d lock up Shaq: “Rudy, do you realize you gave up 42 points to Ben Simmons? Shaq would have a Wilt Chamberlain game and score 100 on Rudy.” pic.twitter.com/04pWLXUvM5 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 10, 2022

While the Jazz big has been good defensively, there sure are better defenders in the league, and his lack of offensive skills gives Shaq the clear advantage any day of the week.