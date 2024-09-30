Stephen Curry Shares GOAT NBA Memory, Names Favorite Game of His Career

Stephen Curry has had numerous memorable moments over the course of his career. Be it dropping 30-35 foot daggers or winning NBA championships. Currently in China, Curry sat down with Complex and had a segment called ‘GOAT Talk.’ During the segment, The Chef was asked to give his GOAT NBA memory, and this is what he had to say.

“GOAT NBA Memory? Just getting drafted. June 25th, 2009. I still remember being in New York. The suit I was wearing, it was my dad’s birthday. It was a special milestone just to be an NBA athlete. And getting drafted into the NBA is a lifelong dream. So, it’s crazy that it was almost 16 years ago now. But definitely it got me off to my start and gave me an opportunity to play at this level.”

The Warriors guard has had many memorable nights in the NBA. But no memory will come close to the feeling of hearing his name called as he got drafted.

But that wasn’t all for the interview. Complex also asked Steph to name his GOAT NBA game. After careful consideration, Curry replied with a rather obvious answer.

“For me, my favorite NBA game is Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals. We were down 2-1, we needed to win in Boston. I played well, we got it done. Ended up winning the finals that year so that’s definitely my favorite game to go back and reminisce.”

The 2022 NBA Finals was where Steph gave fans a complete display of his full strength. He quite literally put the team on his back and willed them to victory, winning his fourth NBA championship in the process.

Curry reveals his GOAT NBA opponent

During the GOAT Talk conversation, Steph revealed a lot of things that fans were unaware of before. But who do you think Curry named as the GOAT NBA opponent he has faced over the years?

Over the course of his career, Curry had the privilege to go up against the likes of Hall of Famers like Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki, and Tim Duncan to name a few. However, he chose LeBron James as his GOAT NBA opponent simply because of the amount of times the two met in the NBA Finals.

“I mean probably LeBron and the Cleveland Cavaliers because we had four different NBA Finals, competitions together. So, yeah. Great memories for sure.”

And what’s interesting is the fact that Curry and James were bitter rivals before. But over the years, the two went from being rivals to being good friends. Both stars even shared the court in the 2024 Paris Olympics to bring home the gold medal, building on that friendship.