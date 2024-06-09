Stephen Curry Shares Stage with Civil Rights Activist Clarence B. Jones While Throwing His First Pitch at Giants Vs Yankees Game

The San Francisco Giants hosted the New York Yankees at Oracle Park a few days ago. As a token of appreciation for what he did during his lifetime, the Giants invited Civil Rights activist Clarence B. Jones to throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Yankees-Giants game at Oracle Park.

Golden State Warriors’ superstar point guard, Stephen Curry was also in attendance on the occasion. While Jones was asked to throw the first pitch, Curry accompanied the veteran civil rights activist to the pitch.

The 93-year-old shared a few snaps of his time at Oracle Park along with Stephen Curry and Giants players.

Jones uploaded a series of photos and a video of his pitch with the caption, “As a giant of the Civil Rights Movement, & one of the last of the giants at that, it was a pleasure of a lifetime to throw a ceremonial first pitch at Yankees-Giants for the @sfgiants baseball team! I couldn’t have done it without the help of my close friend & basketball giant, @stephencurry30 & all on African American Heritage Night no less.”

The post uploaded by Clarence B. Jones had a few frames of him walking to the pitch along with Stephen Curry. The video of him throwing the first ceremonial pitch along with Curry and San Francisco Giants star, Matt Chapman is really a memorable moment. All three posed for a picture together after the pitch as well.

The four-time NBA champion also shared the post uploaded by Clarence B. Jones on his official Instagram account, resharing the post on his Instagram Stories. Curry gave the Civil Rights Activist props for his sacrifices over the years.

From sharing the limelight with MLK to Stephen Curry

For those of you who are not aware, Clarence B. Jones was a close friend of Martin Luther King Jr. He was the first African-American man to become a partner at a Wall Street investment bank back in the day.

Jones was the personal advisor and attorney to Martin Luther King Jr. during the peak of the Civil Rights Movement. He can also be credited with helping MLK with the iconic ‘I Have a Dream’ speech that sparked a revolution within the citizens of the country against oppression.

“You know, coming here to Washington … is like we are coming to our nation’s capitol and ask[ing] to be repaid, or ask[ing]to be paid in full, on a promissory note. Well, there has to be sufficient funds in the vaults of justice in this country.”

As per NPR.org, an interview with Jones revealed all the actions the authorities took in order to keep the Civil Rights Movement to a minimum but were eventually overthrown by the demands of the people.