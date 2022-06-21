“Stephen Curry should really start hitting the Griddy to annoy Ja Morant”: NBA Twitter reacts as the FMVP vibes to the famous “whoop that trick” from the Memphis-GSW series

After winning his first-ever Finals MVP, Stephen Curry seemed to be extremely ecstatic as he celebrated his heart out.

After landing in the Bay Area to celebrate their recent success with their supporters, Golden State Warriors seem to be having a great time. We’ve probably never seen Stephen Curry enjoy in any of the past three parades as he has been doing in this one.

The Baby-Faced Assassin, who won his first-ever Finals MVP this past week, has been overjoyed whether he was in the clubs at Boston, the championship parade in San Francisco, or the clubs.

Stephen Curry sabe viver pic.twitter.com/m52vQlmoLm — Stephen Curry BR 🇧🇷 (@CurryBrazil) June 21, 2022

steph is still going lmaooo pic.twitter.com/HiNHVbIDBI — Chris Montano (@gswchris) June 21, 2022

Steph had a long day 😴 pic.twitter.com/pMqqhhkBh2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 21, 2022

Being the “Petty King” he is, Steph was also seen dancing to “whoop that trick”, the infamous reference from their 2nd round clash against the Memphis Grizzlies.

NBA Twitter reacts as Stephen Curry vibes to “whoop that trick”

As soon as the clip went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Damn @JaMorant they turning up to the Grizz anthem don’t let this man learn how to Griddy https://t.co/4529g5amuM — CHRI$ MERY🇭🇹 (@sheeloveschris) June 21, 2022

I love that when basketball players when a championship they start doing WWE levels of taunting https://t.co/2mHNgsVwhL — BrickxBrick Creative Studio Founder (@theroguecreator) June 21, 2022

Ayesha ain’t never seen her husband turn up like this 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/XmezrVmDNV — OoSoKutz (@OoSoKutz) June 21, 2022

The pettiness against Memphis continues. https://t.co/QUvLuZVSsR — Jason Barber (@Slickbarber) June 21, 2022

We can expect the celebrations to not stop anytime soon.

