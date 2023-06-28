Stephen Curry Signed ‘Unprecedented’ Contract With Sony 2 Years Before LeBron James’ $750,000,000 Production Company’s Launch

May 10, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the basketball against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the fourth quarter in game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs conference semifinals round at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry and LeBron James are arguably two of the most special basketball players the NBA has seen this century. LeBron, right from the start was expected to be Michael Jordan’s heir. Curry, on the other hand, is the best shooter of all time. The two have changed the game for the better and have become bonafide global icons while doing so. This has also been true off-court. Curry signed a deal with Sony that saw the birth of his production company Unanimous Media in 2018, according to USA Today. James followed suit two years later. In 2021, he started SpringHill Co. and managed to get his company valued at $750,000,000, according to Variety.

Both companies have gone on to be successful, which is down to the business acumen of Curry and LeBron as well, respectively. While LeBron’s SpringHill also produced the recent Space Jam, Unanimous’ partnership with Sony has kept the company in good stead.

Stephen Curry and LeBron James are incredibly successful off the court as well

Unanimous Media has focussed on creating family-friendly, sports-oriented content. Curry has integrated a range of basketball and sports-related content in the form of movies, documentaries, and other animated media related to himself.

The partnership with Sony allowed the two companies to work on projects revolving around not just film and television. Instead, they have also worked wrt partnerships, electronics, gaming, and virtual reality.

On the other hand, James’ SpringHill Co. has gone from strength to strength and is currently valued at a whopping $725 million. The company has expanded to other sectors apart from content production as well and has a number of brands under it, today.

This includes the TIL Hustle clothing brand, Uninterrupted, and More Than. James’ investments and business acumen have allowed him to amass a net worth of a billion even before retiring from basketball. The fact that he was able to convince investors of valuing SpringHill at $750 million alone speaks volumes about his business strengths.

Stephen Curry’s “Underrated” documentary also produced by Unanimous Media

Directed by Peter Knicks, the upcoming Apple TV+ documentary, “Stephen Curry: Underrated,” was also produced by Unanimous. The documentary will focus on how Curry was able to script an unexpected rise after joining the NBA.

Curry was often talked down due to a lack of physicality and his height. This happened until the extent of his shooting became obvious. The documentary will focus on a range of never-seen-before details. These will cover moments that saw Steph become one of the most dynamic players in NBA history.

The movie, apart from shedding light on his early career, also sheds light on his success as a businessman. Going strength to strength, Unanimous Media was able to secure an Apple TV+ deal. This will see Underrated being released all over the world, in July 2023.