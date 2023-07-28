“How Much Money You Make, How Many Companies You Own?”: Making $60,000,000 Off Endorsements, Shaquille O’Neal’s Has A ‘Who Cares’ Attitude In Business

Shaquille O’Neal had a very successful NBA career with numerous accolades. He won four NBA championships, was the finals MVP, was a league MVP, and was also a scoring champion. After a dazzling professional basketball career, the 51-year-old continued his saga in the business world. Since then, he has been one of the most successful athletes in the business world. Shaq still earns around $60,000,000 from endorsements. Speaking on the Gary Vee show, O’Neal revealed that he always tries to help other people, and greater things always come out of it.

Gary Vee, the founder of VaynerMedia, once revealed the reason for O’Neal’s massive success in the world of business. The famous businessman said that when it comes to the business side of the former Lakers star, he is extremely curious and inquisitive about everything. He said that this quality of Shaq always puts him in a good spot.

Shaquille O’Neal reveals his secret for success in business

Speaking on the show, the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar revealed his mindset when it comes to business. He said that his mindset is always to help other people, whether it’s a grown man, woman, or kid. Shaq also admitted that it is these people who have made him who he is today. Here is what he told Gary Vee, as seen in his YouTube video.

“How much money you make, how many companies you own, who cares. How can I help you sir?, how can I help you, ma’am?, How can I help the little kid? Because it is people like this who made me who I am today. I would question, and I would see other inspiring stories…I am inspired by people who are smarter than me.”

Big Diesel also revealed that he uses his lessons from the NBA, in business. A great basketball player is someone who makes his teammates better. So, a great businessman is someone who helps other people, has a greater chance for success too.

It seems so simple. But it’s difficult to gain as deep of an understanding of that concept, as the Lakers legend possesses.

Charles Bakley says that he is tired of watching Shaquille O’Neal in TV ads

Shaq is a big name in the endorsement industry as well. He has been the face of several brands and endorsed everything from birth control pills to several junk foods. When it comes to advertisements and endorsements, he has become an immovable force in the industry. Charles Barkley once said that he was fed up with watching Shaq on TV all the time. Appearing on The Jimmy Fallon Show, Barkley said,

“You can’t turn on the TV without seeing his fata** everywhere! People say, ‘Have you seen Shaq?’ I see him every 5 minutes!”

Shaq is not only preferred by brands because he is a superstar but also because of his acting skills. The Big Aristotle is a very good actor and has appeared in multiple Hollywood movies.