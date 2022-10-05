Tyler Herro’s New $130 Million Contract Extension Includes $1 Million NBA MVP, DPOY, All-NBA Incentives

Tyler Herro secured himself a $130 million contract extension from Pat Riley’s Miami Heat for his performances over the last three seasons.

Tyler Herro was drafted #13 by the Miami Heat in 2019 out of Kentucky and has been a valuable contributor since his rookie season. Herro’s progression and constant improvement have been marked and earned Herro Sixth Man of the Year honors in 2021-22.

Herro has averaged 16.7 points and 3.2 assists for his career so far. With silverware and a memorable playoff run in the bubble in the books, the payday was just a matter of time away.

The former Kentucky Wildcat and the Miami Heat agreed on a $130 million contract over 4 years. The extension, however, is not without any additional kickers to incentivize the young guard.

What are the additional clauses that can kick in to add to Herro’s $130 million contract?

According to sources, the contract sets in separate clauses for each individual honor that may be claimed by Herro during his time in the league. This includes MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and All-NBA selections.

Tyler Herro’s Incentives:

• $1M if he wins MVP

• $1M if he wins DPOY

• $1M if he earns All-NBA 1st Team

• $1M if he earns All-NBA 2nd Team

• $500K if he earns All-NBA 3rd Team *Must play in 75% of Regular Season Games

*Incentives are capped at a max of $2.5M per season — Anil Gogna (@AnilGognaNBA) October 4, 2022

The Godfather, Pat Riley, is known for his man-management skills. Maybe the monetary incentives are what it takes to drive their former lottery pick to superstardom.

Availability also makes a difference to these kickers. Herro needs to take the court for at least 75% of Heat games during the regular season to be eligible for his bonuses.

What are the additional kickers that seem realistic in Herro’s case?

Tyler Herro is a gifted scorer of the rock. Herro’s movement, activity, and shooting make him a three-level threat at all points in a game.

Defensively, while he isn’t a liability, Herro isn’t a plus defender either. DPOY honors can almost entirely be ruled out from Herro’s future. MVP also seems like an extremely farfetched proposition, based on what we have seen of Herro till now.

Herro hasn’t shown enough to warrant status as the #1 offensive option in a contending roster. Unless a great offensive leap takes place, MVP status seems to be beyond Herro’s capabilities.

A realistic future scenario amongst the listed incentives seems to be an All-NBA 3rd-team selection. This isn’t a slight on Herro by any means – Herro is a really talented player. However, the flashes we have seen do not project him as a prospective top 15 player in the league.

Is Herro going to prove us wrong and take a leap to claim the incentives? We have four years to find out.

