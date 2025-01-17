‘Threw Big Fella In That Motherf***er’: Kevin Garnett’s Jaw Drops Following Ja Morant Poster On Victor Wembanyama

Ja Morant has racked up more posters than fans can remember in the half decade that he’s been in the NBA. Climbing ‘Mount Wemby’ however is a feat that many cannot say they’ve accomplished since Victor Wembanyama entered the league in 2023. Of course, Morant can after last night, leading to an emphatic reaction from Kevin Garnett.

Garnett wasn’t shy in his praise for Ja. The dunk that he reacted to deserved to be hyped up as it was posted repeatedly across social media platforms all day long.

“Threw big fella in that mf [mother***er]. Had to climb Mt. Alien. Part of the job big fella!! Ja on beast mode out here,” said KG.

KG praises Ja for his poster on Wemby pic.twitter.com/z3yq6DRJRs — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) January 17, 2025

The brilliance of this poster is far beyond what words can ever describe it to be. Despite the whistle being blown to halt the play when Morant was at the 3-point line, he didn’t care all too much and neither did Wemby as the Memphis guard had a straight line drive to the rim and took it, leading to a contest from Victor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights)

À la Blake Griffin, Ja simply threw the ball into the rim over the 7-footer as his fingertips barely even grazed the iron. This type of aggressive athleticism is as rare as it gets and the audacity to try this in a game goes to show just how confident he is.

KG was right to react the way he did. He also credits Wembanyama for challenging the dunk and rightfully so. Even though the whistle was clearly blown, he rose up to contest the shot, something not many would do upon seeing Ja coming at them full speed.

Ja was nonchalant about the poster

“It don’t count so it’s not a dunk,” said Ja to the media scrum in the Grizzlies locker room following the win regarding the poster. “I kept going with the play because normally, I don’t hear no whistle.”

His nonchalance truly came through when he refused to give the 2023 draftee any special treatment when it comes to the difficulty of going against someone his size. “It was another person at the rim. I’ve dunked on plenty of people bro. He don’t get no pass either. If you’re at the rim, imma try you.”

This isn’t the first time Ja has climbed the imaginary staircase to dunk on Victor Wembanyama. He did it last season where people did argue over whether it was a legitimate poster or not. Most came to the conclusion that Wemby did get dunked on but it wasn’t a poster.

Some did take to socials to call out last night’s dunk as well for not being as impressive as it looks given the fact that Wemby didn’t try to actually block it with all of his might. This simply isn’t true.

He was out of position and came into Ja’s drive while also jumping up from the restricted area meaning if the play had counted, that is the only way he could defend that play without being called for a defensive foul.