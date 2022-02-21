“Rudy Gobert and I are not alike, we ain’t nothing alike!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green is tired of comparisons with the Stifle Tower, snaps at the TNT crew during the All-Star Game

Warriors’ Draymond Green snaps at the TNT crew upon comparisons with Rudy Gobert, says they’re nothing alike

The NBA All-Star weekend is about to come to a close. We’re already past the halfway mark of the final event, the All-Star Game. Team LeBron and Team Durant have won a quarter each, getting $100k for their charities respectively. Draymond Green, who is a part of Team Durant, cannot play tonight, and was on the sidelines, with the TNT Crew.

During that time, he talked to Stephen Curry and asked him about being the only one playing defense. At the half, the entire game had 2 blocked shots, with Steph being the one to hand both out.

Dray to Steph: “Why are you playing so much defense bro?” 😂 pic.twitter.com/Zhbjbave9a — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 21, 2022

During the first quarter, Draymond Green snapped at the TNT crew for constant comparisons to a certain player.

“I ain’t nothing like Rudy Gobert!”: Draymond Green

Both Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert are known for being defensive showstoppers. Gobert is a 3x DPOY, whereas Green just has one of those. Green is a 3x NBA Champion, whereas Gobert has none. Rudy is a force in the paint, whereas Green can guard 1-5.

When the TNT crew drew comparisons tonight, Green snapped at them.

Draymond Green on Rudy Gobert: “You keep mentioning me in the same sentence with him. We’re not alike…. We ain’t nothing alike” pic.twitter.com/swLupFgsK1 — DubNation(42-17) (@dubs3000) February 21, 2022

It is no secret that Gobert and Green aren’t big fans of each other. Green and Rudy have gone at each other a lot, with the most recent one coming at Gobert’s All-Star selection.

This year, Green led the league in the DPOY race, till he got injured. Nearly a month after his injury, Gobert has caught up, and is now taking a lead in the same.