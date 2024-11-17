Stephen Curry Reveals His Heated Trash-Talk against Klay Thompson and the Mavericks

This past Tuesday night saw quite the monumental matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center, which was also the first time Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson played against one another after the latter’s departure from the Bay area. Steph got the better of his Splash Brother with a 37-point performance and a three-point victory. The icing on the cake for the home fans was his dagger three in the final seconds of the game.

After making the shot, Steph celebrated aggressively on the floor. He looked into one of the cameras and said something that a lot of people thought was aimed at Thompson.

It was later revealed via a leaked (on X) audio clip (now deleted) that he was saying, “You better stay here.” Later on, the Warriors superstar confirmed during an on-court interview that he was yelling those words in celebration.

He said, “You better stay here. That’s what I was yelling.”

With 26 seconds left on the clock, Steph hit the three over Dereck Lively II to give his team a four-point lead over the visitors. Apart from the quality of the shot, the timing was also perfect, which hyped up Steph to get a few things off his chest.

During the game, Thompson was also uncharacteristically celebrating some of his shots. He even hit Steph’s signature shimmy after hitting a three.

At the end of the day, both of them are fierce competitors and their on-court outbursts were nothing but a showcase of their passion for the game.

Klay Thompson ghosting Stephen Curry infuriated the superstar

The matchup between the former teammates was destined to be special. But in the final hours, it took a turn and went from being an emotional outing to a highly competitive one. On an episode of his podcast The Draymond Green Show, the Warriors veteran revealed that Steph reached out to Thompson to check in before the game.

To his surprise, his Splash Brother ghosted him, which changed his outlook toward the upcoming game.

Green said, “Steph was supposed to speak before the game. He was like, ‘Yeah, I called Raymond and told him I’m not speaking. I just need to lock in on the game, so, I ain’t even speaking and I talked to Klay about it.’”

“He tried to check in with Klay on something else and Klay ghosted him. So he got pissed.”

Green admitted that he played a role in stirring the pot and the night went exactly the way he wanted. He wanted to see his former teammate have a great outing and the Warriors win the game.