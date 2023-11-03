“They Lost Post The Rest”: Amidst Victor Wembanyama’s 38 Points, Devin Booker And Jeremy Sochan’s Trash Talk Has The Latter ‘Fuming’ On Twitter

The San Antonio Spurs edged out the Phoenix Suns last night thanks to Victor Wembanyama‘s stellar performance. Dropping 38 points, he sealed the deal against a resilient Suns team. However, Wemby wasn’t the only highlight of the game. Another narrative coming out of it was the heated in-game rivalry between Devin Booker and Jeremy Sochan.

Around the time when the Suns looked like they were pulling off a comeback, Booker and Sochan got into it. The score was 111-108 in favor of the Spurs, and after hitting a clutch shot, D-Book started chirping to Sochan. The video of this made its way to X (Formerly Twitter), and Sochan was having none of it.

Reminding the fans who came away with the victory, Sochan responded, “They lost, post the rest”. And, to be fair to them, he is right. While it did look like the Suns were creeping back, they just couldn’t get the better of the Spurs. They did tie the game at one point, but Wemby’s 38 points, 10 rebounds, and two assist performance was enough to put them away, with the game ending 132-121 in the Spurs’ favor.

It certainly makes for an interesting season rivalry. The Spurs and Suns still have two more meetings, both of which take place in March. Will sparks fly between Sochan and Booker then as well? Only time will tell.

Victor Wembanyama’s performance allowed him to register a victory over his idol Kevin Durant

Last night was the second meeting of the season between the San Antonio Spurs and the Phoenix Suns. Despite both Kevin Durant and Devon Booker in the lineup for the Suns, this game couldn’t have been much closer. But, what’s more, this clash, just like the previous one was decided by Victor Wembanyama’s stellar performances.

Facing off against his idol Kevin Durant, Wemby was exceptional on the court. But, following the game, he realized the NBA. After his first five games as an NBA star, Wembanyama has learned how difficult it is to maintain leads. He elaborated on how 20-point leads can go in a matter of seconds in the NBA, and how that is something he needs to get used to.

Fortunately for him, he’s got a lot of help on the court. The Spurs have assembled a nice young core, and one of the other stars aside from Wemby is Jeremy Sochan. The former Baylor Bear had a very impressive showing against the Suns, scoring 14 points, grabbing five rebounds, and dishing out nine assists.

Given the talent on the team, the Spurs should be in for a good season. At this point, it is difficult to tell if they will be in Playoff contention. But, one thing is for sure, the entire league will be watching them closely, because if it’s not this season, they’re sure to be a problem in the seasons to come.