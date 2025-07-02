“Magic Johnson Could Be on His Way Back”: Lakers’ New Ownership Has Matt Barnes Presuming Big Front Office Changes

Nov 25, 2024; Lahaina, Hawaii, USA; Former professional basketball player and Michigan State alumni, Earving “Magic” Johnson, center, watches the Colorado Buffaloes take on the Michigan State Spartans in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Lahaina Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

With new ownership running the show, things could begin to change quickly for the Los Angeles Lakers. Rob Pelinka has been the main decision-maker for the franchise since taking over as the team’s general manager in 2017. And he has had mixed results.

The Lakers did win their first title in over a decade in 2020, but the squad has been in flux ever since. Matt Barnes believes new owner Mark Walter could play a larger role in franchise-defining decisions. The former forward also pointed out that Walter is closely connected to Magic Johnson, who served as LA’s President of Basketball Operations from 2017 to 2019.

Magic stepped down from the role after just two years, citing his desire to return to his previous role as an NBA ambassador. Differences with Pelinka were a major factor in that decision. Barnes hinted that Magic could return to work with the team again.

Considering LeBron James’ future in LA is still uncertain, the Lakers legend may be what the franchise needs to convince the King to ride out the remainder of his career with the team. “Do we smell what The Rock is cooking? Barnes began.

“Or am I crazy to think that Magic [Johnson] could be on his way back to the Lakers at some point with Bob Myers, a fellow Bruin, the great mind behind the Warriors teams who’s sitting at home just collecting checks, looking good on ESPN, ownership in NFL,” he added on All the Smoke.

The five-time champion was already tied to the franchise before Pelinka took over. However, adding Magic back into the fold could cause a strain in the front office. Both Barnes and cohost Geno Davis agreed that Magic and Pelinka wouldn’t be able to coexist. That’s where Myers could come in.

With Myers already closely connected to Magic after working together with the Washington Commanders, Barnes believes the former Warriors GM would be the perfect name for him to bring along. The veteran executive has been out of work since stepping down from Golden State in May 2023, but it’s not because he isn’t a sought-after commodity.

“The streets want Magic back,” Davis shared. “We’d love to have Bob [Myers]. Like, we’re kinda tired of Pelinka … We love Earv; we’re behind Earv. And everything he touches moves forward to a chip. Like I can see what he’s doing with Washington, the Dodgers, deferring a whole lot of money.”

Since stepping away from the Lakers, Magic has gained valuable experience in the complexities of managing a professional sports franchise. His ownership stakes in the Commanders and Dodgers have given him firsthand experience in making critical business decisions.

With the Lakers currently facing uncertainty, Magic might be the steadying influence the organization needs to help chart its path forward.