Stephen Curry Uses Social Media Hate As Mid-Game Fuel, Says Former Warriors Center

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) celebrates with the gold medal after defeating France in the men’s basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images

The social media explosion since the 2000s has changed the way we consume sports. NBA fans often frequent social media spaces to keep a tab on the league’s current trends. At the same time, they often offer crude opinions on social platforms which can be directly read by the players. For Stephen Curry, such mean comments have become a mode of motivation.

During an appearance on Jefe Island, former Golden State Warriors center, Ekpe Udoh, who spent one and a half seasons with Stephen Curry(2010-2012), admitted hearing stories about his former teammate going to X during half-time to motivate himself using the hate comments of his detractors.

Udoh said,

“I heard like Steph may look at Twitter or something like that. Well, I mean if he can look at Twitter and then he can come out and hit 8 threes. What you gonna say to that?… You see a lot of kids now, like ‘Will he do it’? Well sir…”

Udoh wondered why anyone would want to poke Curry in the first place. They should know that he is the best rhythm shooter in the league. The Warriors guard is more than capable of burying 5+ triples in a single half.

Calling him out for a bad performance would only be counterproductive if someone wants to see him fail. However, Udoh claimed that nobody else in the Dubs locker room uses their phone during half-time breaks.

In January 2021, Andrew Bogut claimed on his Rogue Bogues podcast that Curry looks at his phone during half-time if he struggles in the first half. Since Curry knows that his detractors must be rejoicing following his sub-par performance, he has an extra chip on his shoulders to shut them down.

In April of 2021, Curry confirmed to The New York Times that he indeed looks at his phone during half-time.

At any rate, it is not surprising that he encounters bitterness on the internet considering how often he frustrates different fanbases. In fact, he broke thousands of French hearts not long ago.

Stephen Curry set the French social media ablaze

During the 2024 Olympics gold medal match against France, the 36-year-old exploded for 24 points, hitting 8 triples in the process. The French announcers were perturbed by his performance.

As he nailed multiple clutch shots to bury France’s gold medal hopes, an announcer referred to Curry as the Devil. This reaction went viral on various social media platforms, as it summed up what it is like to be on the receiving end of Curry’s high-quality shooting.

The keyword “Devil Curry” started to trend and many French social media users were annoyed at the sharpshooter for quashing their chance to relish an Olympic gold medal win over the USA.

While there are examples of such animosity towards him, the Warriors guard is also one of the most loved athletes on the internet. His dominance as an undersized guard is inspiring to many social media users.

Therefore, if he is out there for looking for love, there will be plenty of motivation in that regard too.