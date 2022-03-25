“Stephen Curry was really locked in seeing Chet Holmgren and co. suffer a huge loss”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Warriors MVP enjoyed the Gonzaga-Arkansas Sweet 16 clash

Stephen Curry was present and locked in at the Chase Center during the NCAA Sweet 16 clash between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Steph in the building for the UPSET 🍿 pic.twitter.com/riQ4xFJhtP — Overtime (@overtime) March 25, 2022

Steph got to witness the #4 Razorbacks upset the national title favorites, in what was arguably one of the biggest upsets of the tournament so far.

DOWN GOES GONZAGA 😱 4-seed @RazorbackMBB pulls off the upset to advance to the ELITE EIGHT! pic.twitter.com/xMdO6Bwko4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 25, 2022

Despite having two talented big men in Chet Holmgren (11-point, 14-rebound double-double) and Drew Timme (25/7/3), Arkansas went on to hand Gonzaga a huge 74-68 loss as they now advance to the tournament’s Elite 8 and will face the Duke Blue Devils.

NBA Twitter reacts as Stephen Curry enjoys the Gonzaga-Arkansas Sweet 16 clash

Prior to tip-off, Curry was at Arkansas’ locker room spending time with coach Keith Smart, Curry’s GSW coach during his rookie season.

Got some tips on playing in @ChaseCenter from @StephenCurry30 pregame pic.twitter.com/30rADZ4C7d — ELITE EIGHT HOGS 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 24, 2022

As soon as Curry was spotted in the crowd for the exciting clash, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Steph is everyone thinking about their Bracket after Gonzaga lost pic.twitter.com/ovFSXLiq4J — The NBA Expert (@RealNBAExpert) March 25, 2022

Steph knows Zags are soft https://t.co/3HJiU4SxF4 — Tony (@ajs4043) March 25, 2022

He had to have action on Arkansas if he was this animated — Looney (@rgar_12) March 25, 2022

Imagine having to ask the greatest shooter to sit down so you can see the game lol — Spokey Dokey (@PackyPatrick) March 25, 2022

steph has such goofy dad energy https://t.co/ADe1jtvYjV — The best in the groupchat (@NickyD94) March 25, 2022

