“A $185,000 Porsche Panamera almost cost Stephen Curry his life!”: How Warriors star’s love for German supercars would have been fatal

Warriors star Stephen Curry almost lost his life back in 2018 while trying out his $185,000 Porsche Panamera on the highway

When a player joins the NBA, they usually get a sudden inflow of cash of a proportion they have never experienced before. More often than not, this leads to reckless spending. However, very few players are second-generation NBA players, so they’ve been around the fame and the wealth that comes along with the NBA.

Stephen Curry is one of them. Having his father, Dell Curry, play in the NBA, Steph learned from an early age what all comes along with fame in the NBA. Having a rocky start to his career in the league, Steph’s first priority has always been his family and getting them whatever they might need.

However, in 2017, when Curry finally got his due, with the 5-year, $201 million deal, the Chef decided to splurge on himself, and give in to his love for Porsche.

Stephen Curry almost paid a huge price for his $185,000 Panamera

Just like a lot of other NBA players, Steph also has a fascination with speed and loves to collect cars. His collection ranges from custom Range Rovers to G-Wagons, to Teslas, and of course, his beloved Porsches. The 2022 Finals MVP has a love for the German manufactured cars that is hidden from no one.

Steph owns a Porsche 911 GT3 RS and a Panamera Turbo S. While the 911 has had no incidents reported, the Panamera almost proved to be fatal for the Warriors’ guard.

When Steph first got the car, it was raining, yet he decided to take it out for a drive. While Curry was sticking to his lane and driving responsibly, a car lost control and crashed right into the Porsche. Steph was still recovering from the first impact, when a second car rear-ended his car.

CURRY CRASH: Dash cam video shows the moment a driver lost control of his car on the freeway and slammed into Stephen Curry’s Porsche. This accident happened Friday on rain-soaked Highway 24 in Oakland. Thankfully no one was seriously hurt in the crash. (Video Courtesy: @TMZ ) pic.twitter.com/MMDTIHWmcH — Alex Savidge (@AlexSavidgeKTVU) November 27, 2018

Thankfully, the Chef walked away from the incident without even a scratch. The car, however, wasn’t as lucky.