Stephen Curry’s Former Teammate Receives “Joker of the Second Unit” Praise From Nuggets Big

Over the past two offseasons, the Nuggets have lost key contributors to free agency. In 2023, guard Bruce Brown joined the Pacers, while earlier this year, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope signed with the Magic. Denver responded by adding veteran Russell Westbrook, who is expected to lead the second unit. However, some players expect Dario Saric to be the most impactful player off the bench.

During the Nuggets’ Media Day, veteran forward Vlatko Cancar claimed that he believes the former Warriors star would not only fill in for Jokic but also play like the superstar center when he subs into the game. He said,

“I’m pretty sure he’s going to be the Joker of the second unit”

Forward Aaron Gordon also suggested that Saric will be a massive difference-maker for the Nuggets off the bench in the upcoming campaign. He said,

“I don’t think you guys understand how big on an impact Dario Saric will have on this team.”

Saric hasn’t featured heavily for any of his teams over the past four years, even missing the entire 2021-22 season with an ACL injury. His lack of playing time meant the Nuggets could sign him at a discounted price of $10.6 million over two years. However, Denver believes they have an underutilized asset on their hands.

Saric is expected to make a big impact in Denver

Saric’s playstyle isn’t flashy, but he has the all-round game to be extremely impactful. He was in an unprecedented situation with the Warriors last season as he was brought in to be the backup center, but was thrust into action more than expected due to Draymond Green’s suspension.

He averaged eight points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 46.6 percent shooting from the field and 37.6 percent from three-point range. Saric’s ability as a passer and shooter makes him invaluable as a floor-spacer and standing at 6-foot-10, he can also play as a center if needed.

The Nuggets’ lack of depth was a massive concern last season. However, Westbrook and Saric’s addition should help curb that issue in the upcoming campaign.