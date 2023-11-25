“Dario Šarić Slipped Through the Cracks”: Steve Kerr Talks $2,709,849 Pickup in Free Agency, Praises 8-Year NBA Veteran

Dario Šarić has definitely been a huge boost for the Golden State Warriors off the bench. The Croatian power forward has been able to put 20 or more points in almost every In-Season Tournament game this season. As an experienced veteran in the Warriors roster, Šarić adds some much-needed versatility for the team on the offensive end, making him a valuable asset for the Dubs.

Advertisement

Head coach Steve Kerr has been more than impressed with the 29-year-old’s role in the team alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. In the post-game conference following the Warriors’ 118-112 win against the San Antonio Spurs, coach Kerr expressed his delight on landing such a big asset in free agency, signing Šarić for a veteran minimum $2,709,849 contract this summer.

Advertisement

Given the way Šarić has been playing lately, there’s no wonder that he would definitely land a big contract with the Dubs next summer. Backing the Croatian star on this statement, coach Kerr praised Šarić and said, as seen in this clip posted by Warriors on NBCS, “We expected to play him [Šarić] a lot just because he is such a great fit. We watched him with Chris [Paul] in Phoenix a couple of years ago. And he is a very different player from Draymond and Looney.”

“We gave him a hard pitch…He knew this was a year where he slipped through the cracks free-agency wise. He needed to be on a good spot to show what he can do and this is definitely the spot. He is playing so well, he is clearly a player who is going to command a big salary next summer,” Kerr added.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBCSWarriors/status/1728298824127693079?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This season, Steve Kerr has opted to play Saric as a four rather than a five. Though Saric seems to struggle to be the lone big man at five, as a four alongside Kevon Looney and Draymond Green, he seems to be the perfect fit.

Alongside Kevon Looney and Draymond Green as a four, Saric’s presence on the floor has resulted in the Warriors outscoring their opponents by 7.4 points per 100 possessions. This stat gives the Dubs a defensive rating of 101.7, equivalent to being the best defense in the NBA.

Advertisement

Steve Kerr was shocked that Dario Saric was being signed on a vet minimum contract

Saric was selected as the 12th overall pick in 2014 by the Orlando Magic and was immediately traded to the Philadelphia 76ers for Elfrid Payton on draft night. He played for two more seasons in Europe and returned to the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016. Saric has played for four different teams over 7 seasons in the league before arriving from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Warriors this summer.

This season, he is averaging a decent 10.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game with a 45% field goal percentage. In the last game against the Spurs, Saric played elite basketball and posted 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists to help the Warriors grab another In-Season Tournament game win.

Coach Steve Kerr was beyond surprised to learn when the Warriors signed Saric only for a veteran minimum contract of $2,709,849. An article from San Francisco Chronicle documented coach Kerr’s astonishment at Dario Saric’s contract, wherein he remarked, “We were shocked that we got him on the minimum. He’s been one of our best players, and one of our most consistent players night in and night out.”

Though Coach Kerr prefers to start Saric only off the bench, we might soon witness him cement his position as a permanent starter if he maintains this consistency through the season.