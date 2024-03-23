Facing a Back Ailment, MVP Frontrunner Nikola Jokic’s Status vs Trailblazers Announced

The Denver Nuggets are seemingly on an absolute roll as they try to finish the 2023-24 NBA season with a bang. The team has lost only two games out of their last 15 matchups, going 13-2. But will the Nuggets be able to build up on that as they face the Portland Trail Blazers next without Nikola Jokic in their starting lineup?

As per the official injury report of the NBA, Nikola Jokic has been listed as questionable for the Portland Trail Blazers matchup tonight due to inflammation in his left hip along with pain in his lower back.

Whether the MVP frontrunner will suit up for the Blazers matchup tonight is anybody’s guess. But given how the Blazers are second last in the Western Conference whereas the Nuggets are placed second, Nuggets fans might not lose sleep over it.

However, another point of concern is the probability of Jamal Murray for the matchup against Portland as well. Apart from Nikola Jokic, even Jamal Murray has been listed as questionable due to a sprain in his left ankle.

So, now it does become alarming as the Nuggets may choose to sit out their two leading scorers against a rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers team. Nikola Jokic has been leading the team in points, rebounds, and assists, averaging 26.1 PPG, 12.3 RPG, and 9.0 APG, as per Statmuse.

Jamal Murray on the other hand has been averaging 20.9 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game. Both Jokic and Murray are also among the team leaders in steals, coming in at the second and third sport respectively. So, losing the team’s scoring leader and the starting point guard may not fare well against the Blazers, who are currently on a four-game losing streak, and looking to break that cycle.

Can the Nuggets survive without Nikola Jokic?

The Portland Trail Blazers may be on a four-game losing streak but they have been facing teams who were either at full-strength or the final score of the game was fairly close by the end of regulation.

The Denver Nuggets losing two of their main players from their starting lineup might end up costing them the game. As good as Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon have been, having no Jamal Murray or Jokic to circulate the ball could hamper Denver’s chances of coming out on top.

The Nuggets are currently 49-21 in the Western Conference, looking to make their winning record to an even 50. But will this Nuggets squad be able to fend off the rebuilding Blazers roster without The Joker and Murray?

Tune into ROOT Sports Network at 10:00 PM ET to see the Portland Trail Blazers host the reigning NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets.