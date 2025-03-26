Damian Lillard Disappointed In Fans For Calling Him A Snitch As Meeting Between Him, Giannis Antetokounmpo And Doc Rivers Gets Leaked

A team is built on relationships. Camaraderie within the locker room is a major tenet for team success which means a deep level of trust is required across all levels on the team. The Milwaukee Bucks haven’t exactly looked like a team with the utmost level of chemistry this year. Now, after a private meeting between Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Doc Rivers leaked, the team could be on the verge of falling apart.

When Rivers was hired to replace Adrian Griffin after less than half a season, the belief was that the Bucks valued his experience and ability to lead a locker room. That approach has allowed Milwaukee to win an In Season Tournament, but has failed to produce any meaningful playoff success.

Now, Rivers is facing a problematic leak in the locker room. According to Chris Haynes, the Bucks’ stars met with Rivers in a private meeting. According to Giannis Antetokounmpo, “Who goes and tells people this?”

A fan in particular held nothing back. He would go on to imply that Dame is the ‘snitch’ who spoke to Chris Haynes about this private meeting. Their reasoning would be due to how close Dame is to Haynes, having given him exclusive interviews on multiple occasions.

Dame. Chris and Dame are — Lizard (@lizardbayye) March 25, 2025

There is no proof of this being the case whatsoever. Even if there was a substantial leak in the team, why would it be Lillard? He’s a leader for this squad through and through and it would heavily tarnish his reputation if he was seen leaking information to reporters.

He would stand up for himself following this accusation. Clearly, he does not agree with anything that has been said about him.

Smh. The way y'all fingers point this way gettin crazy https://t.co/5cRnFA0EdW — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) March 25, 2025

That is not a good sign for the vibes of a Bucks team that is 4-6 in its last ten games and is struggling to hold off the surging Detroit Pistons. Though Haynes and Lillard have a long-lasting relationship dating back to Dame’s time in Portland, the timing of this report is about as bad as it can get.

Many have theorized about what the topics of this conversation were, with most guessing it either has to do with Dame’s future as a free agent, pending his player option for 2026, or his health. It’s important to acknowledge that there was a new report today about Lillard facing deep vein thrombosis in the form of a blood clot.

There is no guarantee that this information was the cause of the meeting however. This injury will keep Dame out for an indefinite amount of time as the 34 year old focuses on his health.

This Bucks season that was supposed to prove the Lillard-Giannis combo was capable of winning a championship or at the very least competing for one. At times they proved this was the case. Unfortunately, with Dame being out for the Playoffs and information being leaked out the locker room, it’s safe to say that the Bucks have yet another season down the drain.