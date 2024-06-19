Stephen Curry’s Sister is Hyped For Sonya Curry and Shaquille O’Neal’s Mom Lucille O’Neal’s Latest Show

Stephen Curry‘s mother Sonya is embarking on a new venture and his sister Sydel just can’t contain her excitement. The 58-year-old is set to star alongside Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal’s mother, Dr. Lucille, in a new show called ‘Raising Fame,’ premiering on July 7th on TV One.

Helping in the promotion of the show, Sydel shared the news on her Instagram stories and expressed how excited she was to see her mother’s debut as a TV star. The YouTuber and mother of two added that she was looking forward to learning from the show, writing,

“Get it mama!!!! So excited to watch the new show! She’s been working so so hard on it and I know fellow parents and parents to be will learn a lot! Imma def have my pen and paper out taking notes from. GOATS raising GOATS!”

Sydel’s excitement is beyond justified. Learning about Sonya and Lucille’s experiences raising two of the greatest players in basketball history is a fascinating prospect for just about anybody in the basketball community. However, their show isn’t only about their journey as mothers.

Sonya Curry and Lucille O’Neal’s new show has an interestingly unique concept

In ‘Raising Fame,’ Sonya and Lucille will attempt to do something different. During their appearance on the Today Show, Lucille explained the motive behind their latest venture, saying,

“I want people that watch the show to realize that parenting, first of all, doesn’t come with any instructions. But we take it very seriously because we’ve learned and we believe that when you see the gift in your child, it’s our time and we should nurture the gift that we see.

Lucille then explained that parents need to realize how important it is to be present in their children’s lives, and how much it can benefit everyone if they just take an active role.

So I want all the parents to know they need to be present… They need to be active in their lives, they need to be present in what they’re doing and they just need to learn how to listen.”

As Lucille explained, ‘Raising Fame’ is a guide for parents to learn from the experiences of people who’ve raised stars. The show will give them an insight into the challenges of nurturing their children’s gifts and teach them how to deal with the roadblocks they could face.

Lucille and Sonya faced their fair share of challenges when raising their superstar sons. This is something they have looked to expound on as well during the show, using it to give context and perspective to viewers from all walks of life.

Given just how much they are looking to do with the show, it will undoubtedly be on countless fans’ watchlists as soon as it premiers.