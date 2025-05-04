“He’s Had 2 Times to Call Me MVP Too”: Steph Curry’s Mom Sonya Joked About Not Getting Recognition Like Kevin Durant Gave His Mother

We often forget that NBA players are people, humans with their own life and families, and not just pixels on our screen. They’ve grown, they’ve leaned on others, and they’ve cared about people. We get a window into that sometimes during award speeches. We all remember Kevin Durant’s “Real MVP” speech. Warriors star Stephen Curry has highlighted his mother’s impact, Sonya, throughout his career. Despite that, she jokes around about her son not giving her the same treatment Durant did with his mother.

The Warriors had a superteam of powerful mothers in 2017. Sonya and Durant’s mother, Wanda, sat down for a special feature to discuss the amazing season their sons were having. Draymond Green’s mother, Mary, also joined them.

Out of the three, Wanda was the first to become a figure in the public eye. KD immortalized his mother in NBA history with his iconic 2014 MVP speech. He transferred all the praise directed toward him to his mother.

Curry has shown love to his mother, but not in front of the camera, similar to Durant. In a special feature on ESPN in 2017, Sonya poked fun at how her son had two opportunities to do what Durant did for his mother.

“I need to go have a talk with Steph,” Sonya said. “He has had two times to call me MVP or at least do something.”

Rachel Nichols butted in to come to Steph’s defense following his mother’s comments. The four ladies shared a hearty laugh while clarifying that it was just a joke. However, it’s a great example of how close these athletes are with their moms.

Draymond and Kevin were both products of a single-parent household. As a result, they view their mothers as superheroes for being able to provide for themselves and their siblings on their own.

On the other hand, Curry grew up in a two-parent household. By no means does that diminish the impact and view that he has of his mother. She helped raise him and his brother Seth to achieve their dreams of playing in the NBA.

These athletes seem invincible when they’re on the court. But in reality, they are just someone’s little boy. Their relationship with their mothers is a great example of the role family plays in sports.