Stephen Curry’s Sister Sydel Puts Beef With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Aside, Supports MVP Claim

Jan 23, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) warms up before the start of a game against the Dallas Mavericks at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

It is impossible to ignore greatness forever. Warriors star Stephen Curry’s sister Sydel Curry-Lee put her beef aside with Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to praise his outstanding play. Despite her grievances with SGA’s antics on social media involving her brother, Sydel recognizes the Canadian star as the NBA’s potential MVP this season.

Advertisement

During an episode of Straight to Cam, the podcast she cohosts with WNBA star Cameron Brink, in which the two discussed current narratives surrounding the NBA, Sydell needed to get something off her chest regarding Shai. The two-time All-Star is notorious for his Instagram posts and his sharp captions. When Stephen Curry took a barrage of subtle jabs from Gilgeous-Alexander, Sydel took exception to it. She said,

“He crosses up Stephen right, goes behind the back. Stephen gets off balance, great move. You posted the shot, but why are there four other lips of him against Stephen and no other player gets other posts? I don’t like that.”

Sydel is the youngest child of the Curry siblings but is arguably the most protective. Although she is ready to stand up for her older brother, she also has to give credit where credit is due. It would be easy for Sydel to hold a grudge, but she displays her maturity by remaining objective, continuing,

“Great player though, I think he should get MVP in my opinion.”

Gilgeous-Alexander is having an amazing season and has spearheaded the Thunder to an NBA-best 37-8 record.

Sydel took exception to Shai’s post about Curry

Shai’s post that stirred up Sydel came in the middle of the 2023-24 season. The Thunder went into the Chase Center and pulled out an overtime victory over the Warriors. Shai referenced big-time Bay Area rapper E-40 in his caption:

“I was feeling like E-40 in the Bay, so I had to go dumb.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (@shai)

Gilegous-Alexander usually posts only one picture including another play, but this one included four different pictures and videos against the greatest three-point shooter in NBA history. Shai’s actions didn’t come from a place of disrespect but more in admiration, since Curry is one of the best players ever.

The Warriors are on the outside looking in at the playoff picture. However, if they were to make the Play-In Tournament, they would most likely only be able to win the eighth seed. That would pair them against the Thunder in the first round, giving Curry a chance enact his revenge against Shai.