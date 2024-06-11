mobile app bar

Stephen Curry’s Teammate Wants Luka Doncic to Involve Role Players in 1st Quarter to Ensure Win

Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Stephen Curry's Teammate Wants Luka Doncic to Involve Role Players in 1st Quarter to Ensure Win

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic‘s 32-point triple-double wasn’t enough to prevent the Dallas Mavericks from losing 105-98 to the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals and falling behind 0-2 in the series. The guard can barely be faulted for his team’s deficit. However, former Golden State Warriors star Kevon Looney has a suggestion for the Slovenian superstar that could help turn the tide of the series.

During an appearance on The Draymond Green Show, the veteran forward prompted Doncic to focus on playmaking in the first quarter and allow his teammates to find their rhythm before he gets his shots up. Looney urged the guard to attack the rim and disrupt the Celtics’ defensive setup to create open looks for his teammates. Explaining why he believes the Mavericks superstar should tweak his game, the Warriors star said,

“I know as a role player, that first quarter if you don’t get a layup or a dunk or something to get you going, you get a little tense. Now, later in the game, you ain’t gonna shoot the ball as well… From guarding him in the playoffs and guarding him throughout the year, when he’s at the top, he’s tough to stop… When he gets a live dribble in the post, you got to double [team].”

Looney’s assessment is spot on. Through the first two games of the Finals, Doncic is averaging 10 points on seven shots in the first quarter, while the rest of the team combined is contributing only 14. However, they’ve attempted only 15.5 shots on average. The guard can heat up whenever he wants so focusing on aiding his teammates early in the game to get them going before he takes over in the second half could be an optimal strategy.

It’s no secret that the Mavericks’ role players haven’t been up to the mark in Games 1 and 2 of the Finals. However, Doncic should trust them to turn it around in Dallas. They’ve been exceptional throughout these playoffs and have earned plaudits for their performance in the earlier rounds of this run.

Danny Green lauded the Mavericks’ role players’ contribution to the team’s run to the Finals

Following the Mavericks’ Game 1 loss in Boston, three-time NBA champion Danny Green claimed that the Mavericks had no reason to panic. During an appearance on The Draymond Green Show, the former Los Angeles Lakers star cited his belief in Dallas’ role players as the reason for his faith in the team. He said,

“I think [the Mavericks] have a really good shot cause guys know their roles and they know them early and they are not tripping about having to be that guy yet.”

Green’s belief is not misguided. P.J. Washington, Derek Lively, Derrick Jones Jr. and Daniel Gafford played their roles to perfection and helped the Mavericks win the Western Conference title for the first time in 13 years. They haven’t been heavily involved on the offensive end in Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals and Doncic will have to help them find their mojo early in the upcoming contests to turn their 0-2 deficit around.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

About the author

Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar

Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar

linkedin-icon

Jay Lokegaonkar is a basketball journalist who has been following the sports as a fan 2005. He has worked in a slew of roles covering the NBA, including writer, editor, content manager, social media manager, and head of content since 2018. However, his primary passion is writing about the NBA. Especially throwback stories about the league's iconic players and franchises. Revisiting incredible tales and bringing scarcely believable stories to readers are one his main interests as a writer.

Read more from Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar

Share this article

Don’t miss these