Charles Barkley once gambled on the Philadelphia Eagles to win $100,000

During his appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel show, Charles Barkley disclosed that he had once won a sizable sum of money betting on the Philadelphia Eagles, his favorite team.

For better or worse, Charles Barkley can be a contentious character. His talent as a player was undermined by several dubious decisions, both on and off the court.

Sir Charles has followed a similar stance ever since entering the media. While some believe he is an important part of what makes Inside the NBA entertaining, others are critical of his passionate takes and general lack of NBA expertise.

Barkley, who played for the Philadelphia 76ers for eight seasons, is an outspoken Philadelphia Eagles supporter.

Barkley is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and was an 11-time NBA All-Star. He has experienced several unsettling events both on and off the basketball floor.

Charles Barkley bet 6 figures on the @Eagles winning the Super Bowl! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/C2A0zPKUPi — Natalie Egenolf (@NatalieEgenolf) January 23, 2018

Both his basketball skills and his mouth have made Charles Barkley famous. Now that his Hall of Fame hoop career is ended, there is just talk. The very outspoken Barkley often speaks off the cuff, which can lead him into trouble.

Barkley also has an affinity for gambling and is very open about his losses and winnings.

Charles Barkley once bet on his beloved Philadelphia Eagles and reveals that he won a lot!

In contrast to many other cities, Charles Barkley is well-liked here, so when Chuck shares his memories of the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory, we will undoubtedly be listening.

Sir Charles made an appearance on The Jimmy Kimmel Live show. He shared stories from his extraordinary life, including mean tweets, betting on his eagles, and other topics.

Kimmel and Barkley discussed how the latter made money betting on the Eagles’ triumph against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. Jimmy enquired as to Chuck’s winnings from betting on the Birds.

Barkley smiled and remarked, “In Alabama, it’d buy a nice condo.” “A tiny guest house in Los Angeles.” I won more than that.

We reckon Charles would have scooped up at least $100,000, considering the fact that most condos in Alabama cost that much.

Since Sir Charles played for the Sixers, the city of Philadelphia holds a special place in his heart.

“I’m pleased for the city of Philadelphia,” Barkley said to NBC 10. “Although the Phillies and Sixers have each won a World Series, this is an Eagles place, the resident who has lived here since 1984 remarked.”

