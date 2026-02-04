Steve Kerr Admits 2025–26 Trade Deadline Has Been “More Difficult” Than Most Amid Warriors’ Giannis Trade Links

The Golden State Warriors appear to be scrambling to bring Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Bay Area, and earlier today, it was reported that even Draymond Green has been placed on the trade block. Green has spent 14 years with the franchise, making the news especially jarring. Steve Kerr and the organization have made it clear that everyone is tradable except Steph Curry.

Advertisement

For the first time in Green’s career, which has been spent entirely in Golden State, his name has surfaced in trade discussions. It is a stunning turn of events for a player many believed would retire in a Warriors jersey.

Kerr has always valued Green highly and has achieved tremendous success with him as a core piece of a dynasty that won four NBA championships. Even entertaining the idea of parting ways with someone so central to that run would be incredibly difficult, let alone actually saying goodbye.

“This is the first time since I’ve been here that his name has ever really been mentioned in trade talks,” Kerr admitted to the media. “It’s different. But it’s also part of the league. It’s part of almost every player’s journey. But it is the first time for him, so it’s a little different.”

Kerr went on to talk about how being involved in trades is a part of the job. He touched on the difficulties of managing a team when their names are on the mill. He also said that he doesn’t like to talk about trades with his players. If their names come up too much, though, he will eventually check in on them.

Steve Kerr has talked to Draymond Green about the 14-year vet being on the trade block for the first time in a while: “It is the first time, so for him it’s a little different… this [deadline] has definitely been a little more difficult than most.” pic.twitter.com/g8xfE7igfw — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) February 4, 2026

“This [deadline] has definitely been a little more difficult than most,” the Warriors head coach added.

On top of the Green drama, Jonathan Kuminga has been wrapped up in trade rumors all season. He requested a trade from the team on January 15th, but has yet to be moved. Signaling that the Warriors could be fairly active this deadline.

Most notably, Golden State has been linked to Antetokounmpo in what could be the blockbuster of the deadline. They have the assets to make the deal. The package could be centered around Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, first-round picks, and possibly Green as well.

If the Warriors can pull off the trade, it would be one for the ages. Antetokounmpo and Curry together would be a tough duo to stop. The deal could perhaps catapult them into title contention.

We’ll just have to wait and see what goes down in the coming days. Green has been with the Warriors forever and is a fan favorite. But when the opportunity to acquire a generational talent like Antetokounmpo presents itself, suddenly, fan favorites become available.

There are just two days until the trade deadline, though. And there have already been some pretty wild deals. So, strap in, basketball fans, we could be in store for another wild few days.