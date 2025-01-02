Stephen Curry’s Mother Sonya is Mighty Impressed Daughter Sydel Carved Her Own Identity Despite ‘NBA Life’

The Curry family is one of the most popular families in NBA history. Stephen and Seth Curry followed in the footsteps of their father Dell to have illustrious NBA careers. And naturally, their mother, Sonya, couldn’t be more proud of her sons for their achievements. But they aren’t her only children, as Sonya and Dell also have a daughter named Sydel, their youngest child. Although she isn’t in the NBA like her brothers, she married Suns guard, Damian Lee, meaning, her entire life to this point has been around the NBA world. Still, Sydel has refused to let that define her and Sonya is extremely proud of her will.

Advertisement

Sonya made a guest appearance on The Travis Heam Podcast to have a lengthy conversation regarding her life story. Pastor Travis Hearn sought to hear Sonya’s feelings regarding her children’s success. She didn’t hesitate to express how proud she truly was, especially of her daughter. She said,

I don’t even have the words for it. Th experiences that my children have afforded me to be a part of on and off the court. Even my daughter, being the youngest and having her brother be so famous. Her carving out her own identity in all this and being very compassionate person.”

Although Sonya is proud of all her children, she places a special emphasis on Sydel. It’s not easy to follow the shadow of her famous brothers. Especially when one of them is the greatest shooter in NBA history. However, Sydel has never let her brothers’ image affect the life that she has strived to create.

Sonya continued to praise Sydel for her individuality. Instead of pursuing basketball the way most of her family did, she found her own unique lane. She majored in psychology and uses her expertise to assist the family in any way she can. Her brothers are carving their legacy on the court, while Sydel is carving hers off the court.

Everything to know about Sydel

Sydel Curry is the youngest of her siblings at 30 years old. However, that doesn’t mean that she’s a step slow in her success. Her accomplishments range far and wide.

Sydel graduated from Elon University with a psychology major. She uses her educational background to use her platform for good. She is behind a blog titled A Curry Girl where she opens up about her own struggles regarding mental health. Sydel continues to use different mediums to spread awareness and help others who experience the same struggles she has.

However, the athletic gene did transfer to Sydel as well. Instead of basketball, she pursued volleyball. She played at her alma mater, Elon University, but her career unfortunately ended following a severe injury.

Furthermore, in 2021, Sydel and Damion welcomed their first child to the world. Their son Xavier Lee is currently their only child and is four years old.