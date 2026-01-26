Pelicans Exit The Jonathan Kuminga Sweepstakes, Lakers And More At The Forefront

What’s going to happen to Jonathan Kuminga? That’s the question the Warriors, its players, and its ever-so exasperated fanbase want answered before the February sixth deadline and as things stand, another team has reportedly decided not to go for the Congolese baller.

The New Orleans Pelicans, languishing towards the bottom of the West, have pulled out of the idea to sign Kuminga and it’s bad news for Dub Nation.

This saga has dragged on for over a year now. Steve Kerr has struggled to fully incorporate Jonathan Kuminga into his plans, yet the Warriors still signed him to a two-year, $48 million contract. Just a few months later, the former first-round pick was hit with 16 straight DNPs, a stretch that was followed by a very public trade demand. At this point, everyone associated with Golden State seems ready to move on for the good of both sides. The question now is which teams are actually interested in him.

NBA Insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson had stated that the Pelicans were interested in him, but has now refuted his own claims after speaking to a source close to the New Orleans organization. He wrote on his website on Sunday, “Despite weeks of speculation linking the Golden State Warriors’ forward to the New Orleans Pelicans—with rumors even suggesting Trey Murphy III or Herb Jones as potential targets, it appears the interest may have been more smoke than fire.”

The Pelicans insider told Robinson that the interest was never “real”. Instead, there are three other teams who are eyeing him and could make a move for him before February 6th.

Robinson revealed those franchises to be the Sacramento Kings, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Dallas Mavericks. All three teams are part the Western Conference, and although Kuminga may have developed some rust from being shacked by Kerr, he could be an asset to all.

Out of these teams, Kuminga would only play a starting role in the Kings, and maybe the Mavericks. The Lakers, according to Robinson, don’t see him as a starter but as an “offensive upside”. His job could be to lead the second unit, and help them get buckets.

Kuminga is just 23 years old, and has a huge ceiling. He’s athletic, good at finishing at the rim, and can be an asset in transition scoring as well. Someone has to take a bet on him, because he’s too good to just keep rotting away on the Warriors bench.

The Pelicans meanwhile, are looking to make another deal work that could revive their season and future. They’re ready to send Dejounte Murray and Jordan Poole to Memphis in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ja Morant, who has also demanded a trade.