Steve Kerr Declining to Comment About Jonathan Kuminga Leads to Speculation About Tension in Warriors Locker Room

October 20, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (right) talks to forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Jonathan Kuminga got a DNP-coach’s decision vs the Los Angeles Clippers in a game that could’ve kept the Dubs out of the play-in. Ahead of the game tonight, Steve Kerr was asked about JK’s role, to which he declined to comment, all but adding to the speculation of tension between the two in the locker room.

Advertisement

Ever since Kuminga returned from an ankle injury he suffered on January 4th, he’s been averaging just 12.4 points in 21 minutes per game. Both averages are down from before the injury occurred. But when he received an outright DNP while fully healthy in the Warriors’ most pivotal game of the season, questions started to come in coach Kerr’s direction.

Kerr was asked if he’s had a word with Kuminga about his role in tonight’s play-in game against the Grizzlies. He declined to answer the question.

Steve Kerr was asked if he’s had any conversations of late with Jonathan Kuminga about his role going forward and Kerr declined to answer the question. — Marc Grandi (@MarcGrandi) April 16, 2025

This caused fans on X to speculate about possible tension in the locker room between the two. “Man, not this tension in the locker room right before the post season starts,” one person responded.

Man, not this tension in the locker room right before the post season starts — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) April 16, 2025

Other fans simply couldn’t believe how out of hand the situation had gotten.

“LOL… Kuminga is getting so screwed here,” someone commented.

“We know he’s done with him we got it by now,” another person stated.

“This is just crazy man,” a netizen penned.

However, the public may have been misled here. The DNP could be because Kerr had just realized that Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Kuminga on the floor together doesn’t work right before the Clippers game, and he might’ve wanted to go with what works while figuring out how to use JK.

Kerr commented on this specific issue after their loss to the Spurs on April 9th. He talked about how when Kuminga was injured, they found a lineup combination that worked, so they stuck with it.

“We went like 17 and 3 or something, so we’re going to keep doing what’s been winning. But the lineup with Jimmy, Jonathan and Draymond doesn’t fit real well, frankly. It just doesn’t. We need more spacing. We’ve found other lineups that have clicked, and this is just part of the deal, being in the NBA, and you’ve got to adapt to whatever’s happening with the team,” he said.

Kerr would go on to say that Kuminga has done well adapting to his new role and that there are going to be games where he’s a part of the game plan and games where he’s not. It’s all setting up for an interesting summer where Jonathan Kuminga is a restricted free agent. Butler and Green are under contract for two more seasons. So, the spacing is going to continue to be a pervasive issue if he stays in Golden State.