Steve Kerr Delivers Update About Draymond Green’s Back as Grizzlies Come to Town

The Golden State Warriors aim to recover their form as the Memphis Grizzlies land in San Francisco for the Wednesday clash. Ahead of the pivotal game, Steve Kerr delivered the much-awaited update on Draymond Green. The franchise’s head coach discussed the ongoing back injury of the 4x champion, during his appearance on ‘95.7 The Game’, following his status on the latest injury report.

The Michigan-born has suffered from a sore lower back for the past couple of weeks. This condition often leads to stinging pain while causing muscle spasms and tightness. Consequently, the injury requires nearly four weeks of recovery time. Hence, the 34-year-old has been listed as ‘Questionable’ for the upcoming game against the Grizzlies. Furthermore, HC Kerr also shed light on the intricate details of his condition,

“He was a little banged up last night. His back was bothering him a little bit and so he was getting some treatment at halftime. I think he’s feeling lot better today,” he openly mentioned.



The chances of Green featuring on the court remain quite high at this stage. After all, the Warriors require his leadership, facilitation, and presence on the court to guide the young core of the roster. On top of it, his contribution of 7.1 rebounds, and 6 assists per game, as per StatMuse, are a key to the team’s success at this stage.

Will the Draymond Green injury hamper the postseason plan of the franchise?

A few days back, Green had shed light on his condition during a discussion with NBC Sports. He opened up about his condition, ahead of their previous weekend’s clash against the Los Angeles Lakers.

“My back has been bothering me for like four or five games and I’ve kind of been going through it like just playing through it. They’re doing things to get me back to a good space to go in the game and then the third quarter or so it just locks all the way back up and you’re grinding through the rest of the game just trying to get to the end,” he mentioned.

Hence, going forward, his playing time might decline as the Warriors can not afford to lose him. After all, the organization is on an 11-14 run without the services of their power forward. The pressure subsequently shifts to the shoulders of the coaching staff as they aim to find answers.

Undoubtedly, it once again comes across as a huge blow to the aspirations of the franchise. As of now, the play-in tournament remains a possibility as the Warriors linger at the 10th spot with a 35-32 record. However, a steep improvement in form will stay a priority as the impatience grows amongst fans.