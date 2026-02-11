Steve Kerr Explains Draymond Green’s Absence in Clutchtime During Warriors’ Last 2 Wins

The Golden State Warriors feel like a team that should be on life support. Yet, they continue to battle anyway. The Dubs took a big hit a few weeks ago when Jimmy Butler tore his ACL and was lost for the season. Many squads would have simply acknowledged that this was not their year. But Steve Kerr and Steph Curry do not operate that way.

Advertisement

Golden State instead traded away Jonathan Kuminga, a great player who caused them nothing but problems, and added Kristaps Porzingis. They are 29-25 and holding down the No. 8 seed in the competitive West. This team might not go to the Finals, but they will not make the path easy for whoever has to go through them.

Memphis learned that lesson. They were edged out by the Dubs 114-113 just a day ago. Interestingly, Draymond Green was absent during the clutch moments of that game, as well as in the four-point win against the Suns. Many wondered whether something was going on between Kerr and Draymond. The head coach addressed this during a recent appearance on Willard and Dubs and explained why sticking with Al Horford in those situations has been important.

“Without Steph and Jimmy, we’re struggling to score at times, and we’re just finding that we’re better off playing one big. And if Al is playing like he did last night, then we’re going to stay with Al and stay smaller around him,” stated Kerr.

The Grizzlies are not exactly an elite Western Conference powerhouse, but they are still a strong basketball team that could have just as easily won. Kerr later added that the formula of sitting Green is working right now, though that could quickly change depending on future evaluations.

“So it’s just the way it is right now. Everything could be completely different next week, so you just have to kind of roll with it,” claimed Kerr.

“Without Steph and Jimmy, we’re struggling to score at times, and we’re just finding that we’re better off playing one big. And if Al is playing like he did last night then we’re going to stay with Al and stay smaller around him… So it’s just the way it is right now. Everything… pic.twitter.com/fdqbaRtv6X — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 11, 2026

Honestly, that “roll with it” mindset might be the most Warriors thing imaginable. This dynasty has always thrived on controlled chaos, vibes, and a little bit of stubborn belief that they are smarter than the room. Porzingis gives them a different look, Steph still warps every defense he sees, and Kerr is not afraid to make uncomfortable calls if it means squeezing out wins.

They are not the juggernaut of 2017, but they are the kind of team nobody wants to see in a play-in game or a first-round series. Counting them out has burned people before, and it would not be shocking if this scrappy version of Golden State steals one more memorable run before the curtain finally drops.