“Aye Bronny You In My Seat”: Former NBA Star Predicts Tension Between Dalton Knecht And LeBron James’ Son

If the trade deadline had a main character this year, it would definitely be the Los Angeles Lakers. JJ Redick’s team blew the landscape of the league apart by sending Anthony Davis to Dallas for Luka Doncic. Then they followed up that move by making a play for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams, giving away Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish in the process. Those moves had the purple and gold faithful thinking about the championship, at least until it was reported that Williams had failed his physical, resulting in the trade being rescinded.

Advertisement

Now things get awkward, as the Lakers left without a starting-caliber center with no real way to get one now that it’s past the deadline. To make matters worse, they also have to deal with the weirdness of welcoming back Knecht and Reddish.

Former Minnesota Timberwolf and Gil’s Arena cast member Rashad McCants had some fun with the situation on X as he imagined what Knecht’s return would mean for his fellow rookie, Bronny James.

“Aye bronny you in my seat!!!” he tweeted.

Hahahahaa Aye bronny you in my seat!!!! 😂 https://t.co/wHCXbwlVP1 — Rashad McCants (@SoundbiteKing) February 9, 2025

By exchanging two forwards for one center, the Williams trade had potentially given Bronny a runway to more playing time. Now that it’s been called off, it likely relegates the second-round pick back to the end of the bench. Knecht has had an up-and-down rookie year, but he’s still averaging over 20 minutes per game, while Bronny has played a total of 64 minutes all season.

But knowing McCants, he’s just saying things for a few laughs. In reality, there shouldn’t be any tension between Knecht and Bronny. If anything, Knecht might take issue with the front office for trying to trade him. At the end of the day though, the NBA is a business. If someone like Luka Doncic or Anthony Davis can be traded, then anyone can.

Losing out on Mark Williams may be a blessing in disguise

If Williams had passed his physical and joined the Lakers, it would have given them one of the best-starting fives in the league and a real chance to make a run at another NBA title. Now Rob Pelinka will need to find someone in the buyout market if he hopes to improve the underwhelming pairing of Jaxson Hayes and Christian Koloko.

Although the whiplash of believing you’ve landed one of the best young centers in the league only to find out that the deal is canceled is a rough turn of events, it may bode better for the Lakers’ long-term prospects.

Giving up so much to commit to Williams, who while talented has been incredibly injury-prone during his career, was a risky move. With Doncic set to become the cornerstone of the franchise for the next decade, the Lakers can look to free agency or a future trade to find more of a sure bet in the frontcourt.

In the meantime, Dalton Knecht and Bronny James will just have to pick up where they left off.