Steve Kerr Follows Up ‘Hell Yeah’ Comment, Puts Stephen Curry and Other Warriors on Injury Report vs Jazz

The Golden State Warriors were already facing steep odds in their quest to overtake the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings in the Western Conference standings on the final day of the 2023-24 regular season. However, their job has been made even more arduous by the inclusion of their four future Hall of Famers in the injury report for the game against the Utah Jazz. This update comes after Steve Kerr hinted earlier that the Dubs stars may be rested in the last game of the season in preparation for the play-in tournament.

Guard Stephen Curry has been listed as ‘questionable’ because of a right ankle sprain, which he suffered in the Warriors’ loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Veterans Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are nursing right knee ailments, while guard Chris Paul has a left calf strain. All three have also been listed as ‘questionable’, per Dubs beat reporter Anthony Slater.

Forward Jonathan Kuminga is struggling with a pelvic contusion and is among the five Warriors players, who are listed as questionable in the injury report. The only confirmed absentee is Gary Payton II, who will miss the game due to a left calf strain. While the Warriors have filed an extensive injury report, the five players listed as questionable are expected to play the game albeit for limited minutes. The Warriors will likely take them out in the second half if the Lakers and Kings are cruising to victories, but all five are expected to be available at tip-off.

Steve Kerr already looking forward to the play-in tournament

The Warriors can still steal the eighth spot in the standings if they beat the Jazz, and the Lakers and the Kings lose their games on Sunday. However, head coach Steve Kerr is not holding on to the hope of a miracle. Following the Warriors’ loss to the Pelicans, the veteran coach was asked in the post-game press conference whether the team would rest starters against the Jazz. He responded,

“Oh, hell yeah…I’m much more interested in our ability to be ready for next week.”

The Warriors’ injury report suggests that they intend to fulfill Kerr’s promise. Their position in the Western Conference standings heavily depends on the results of the Lakers and the Kings’ games, regardless of the outcome of their final regular season outing against the Jazz. It’d make sense to rest the starters to ensure they are healthy for the play-in tournament. However, they’ll likely field them and assess the situation at half-time before resting them for the night.