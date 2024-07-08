Steve Kerr Given ‘Player’s First Coach’ Tag by Anthony Davis After 2 Days in Olympic Training Camp

Team USA has assembled one of their greatest teams ever for the 2024 Olympics to redeem themselves from the FIBA 2023 World Cup loss. Apart from 12 of the best American players on the same roster, the team also consists of a great coaching staff led by Steve Kerr. In only 2 days since the training camp began, players such as Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, and LeBron James revealed their admiration for the Golden State Warriors coach.

During an interaction with the reporters, Anthony Davis revealed the conversation that he had with Steve Kerr earlier in the summer. The two were excited to be on the same side and not go up against each other for a change.

“We actually had multiple conversations throughout the summer about him being on the other side of coaching me and not coaching against me,” Anthony Davis said.

Even though it has been only two days since the training camp started, AD spoke about his experience of being coached by the 4-time championship-winning coach. Apart from appreciating Kerr for giving freedom to the other coaches on his staff and also granting independence to the players, the Brow also applauded the 58-year-old for his uplifting presence.

“He’s very motivational, he makes sure that we are getting our work in, he’s very positive. He doesn’t micromanage, he gives coaches their freedom where its their part at practice, he listens to the players. So he’s really a player’s first coach,” Davis concluded.

FULL MEDIA AVAILABILITY: Anthony Davis talks about being on Team USA, the Lakers’ moves (and non-moves) this offseason, playing for new head coach JJ Redick and Kawhi Leonard being the funniest player on Team USA. pic.twitter.com/T4uTKEEpdk — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 7, 2024

Over the years, several players of the Golden State Warriors have shed light on these same traits about Steve Kerr. Additionally, joining Anthony Davis are his teammates from the national team who also chimed in and spoke about their opinions of Steve Kerr.

Devin Booker, who already has had the experience of being coached by Kerr during the 2020 Olympics, also praised his unique coaching style.

“Steve was there in Japan with us too. He just wasn’t leading the way but you know those guys bounce, it doesn’t feel like there is one in charge. They let each other have their own segments and it’s just an honor to play for him. He’s a player’s coach. He actually let me come up here before so I can get out of here earlier,” Booker gave Kerr the same praise as Davis.

Steve Kerr has had ample experience in managing excessive star power on the same squad. Hence, coaching Team USA shouldn’t be a difficult challenge for him. After watching the previous Team USA head coach (Gregg Popovich) closely, Kerr will aim to witness the same success and add another feather to his cap by winning the gold medal in Paris later in August.