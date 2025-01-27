“Steve Kerr Looks Like A Clown”: Theo Pinson Backs Jayson Tatum For Refusing To Shake Warriors Coach’s Hand

Despite coaching Team USA to the gold medal at the 2024 Olympics, Steve Kerr and his game plan continue to invite criticism. Former Dallas Mavericks wing Theo Pinson recently chimed in on the alleged beef between the Warriors head coach and Jayson Tatum, which returned to the fore last week.

After a 125-85 blowout win at Chase Center, Tatum ignored Kerr, who was waiting on the sidelines to shake his hand. The moment sparked speculation about whether JT’s slight was intentional or not. Pinson believes it was, and rightfully so.

“You going to not play me and come try to shake my hand? F*** outta here,” the 2017 NCAA champion said on Tidal League’s podcast ‘To The Baha’.

Kerr’s limited usage of Tatum in Paris last summer sparked controversy, especially since the 26-year-old had just lifted his first NBA championship a few months before that. Given those circumstances, Pinson finds it more than reasonable for Tatum to dismiss the Dubs’ head coach.

“I think Steve Kerr look like a clown right there… I really don’t understand how he thought they were cool,” Pinson added. “Bro you just embarrassed me in front of the world. Not just America, the world. After I just won a chip.”

Four years ago, at the Tokyo Olympics, the same Celtics superstar played the fifth most minutes for Team USA and ended the tournament as their second-highest scorer. In Paris last summer, he saw just 71 minutes of action, the second fewest minutes on the roster behind Tyrese Haliburton.

“It’s not even a beef,” Pinson argued. “You made your decision. Cool. But we’re not going to [shake hands] in front of cameras, we’re not buddies bro. And that’s okay.”

Several of Kerr’s critics have argued that despite the talent on the 2024 roster, he should have found minutes for the reigning champions’ best player. However, according to the Warriors head coach, Tatum harbors no bad blood over his usage at the Olympics.

Kerr commended Tatum’s professionalism

After his interaction with Tatum from last week’s game went viral, Kerr addressed the elephant in the room on 95.7 The Game’s “Willard & Dibs” show.

“We texted after the game in Boston a couple of months ago and we talked last night after the game,” the 59-year-old said. “The reality is, 2024, these guys are all in the spotlight. There’s so much pressure on them and that whole thing was overblown.”

“During all that stuff, that so-called controversy, you might notice there wasn’t a single quote from Jayson… He couldn’t have handled it any better when he was there,” Kerr added.

Tatum certainly did his part in holding down the fort. Despite struggling with the situation, the six-time All-Star executed his role and did not become a distraction to his teammates. Even after playing just 11 minutes in the gold medal game against France, he remained professional.

“Obviously, I wanted to contribute more, and I’ve never been in [this] situation… I stayed ready and did what was asked of me and I won a gold medal, right?” the two-time Olympic gold medalist shared.

Over the last week, some former players have urged JT to bury the hatchet while others like Pinson resonate with his frustration. Either way, there’s reason for Tatum to savor his 40-point win on the Warriors’ home turf.