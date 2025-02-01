Steve Kerr Provides an Injury Update for Draymond Green Following 25-Point Loss to the Phoenix Suns

Jan 29, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after the Warriors were called for a foul against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

“Where is Draymond Green?” is a question that echoes through all of the Warriors’ fans’ minds as the team suffered another embarrassing loss on Friday night. Hosting Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns, the Warriors suffered a 130-105 loss at the Chase Center.

Advertisement

Following a shock 116-109 win over the West’s #1 team, the OKC Thunder, the fans had a lot of faith coming into the matchup against the Suns. However, the Warriors offense struggled yet again, and their defense followed suit. After the game, one of the biggest questions that the reporters had for Steve Kerr was about their missing defensive anchor, Draymond Green.

“Do you know the plan on Draymond yet this weekend?” Kerr was asked.

“He scrimmaged today and will practice with us tomorrow,” Kerr replied. “We’re expecting him to play next week sometime, not sure which game, but we’ll see how he comes up… He’s on the right track.”

Draymond Green scrimmaged today. He will practice tomorrow. Warriors are hopeful he will return from calf injury next week. Full Kerr update pic.twitter.com/rsQEetpx9Y — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 1, 2025

The Warriors have been without Draymond’s services for most of January. He last suited up for them against the Wizards, but it was just a brief three-minute stint. He’s missed 10 games with his left calf strain, and would probably miss a few more, till he’s ready to play again. The team has gone 4-6 in the games Draymond has missed due to his injury, clearly showing they miss his on-court impact.

By Steve Kerr’s words, it seems likely that Green would be back in time for the Dubs’ back-to-back games vs Jazz and Lakers. Seeing how Green is returning from injury, he’d likely suit up for just one of those two games, with the Lakers game having the higher likelihood.