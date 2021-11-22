“Golden State Warriors set to add Klay Thompson to their 14-2 team?!”: Thompson gets the all-clear to join all-team training for Warriors, return set before Christmas Day

Klay Thompson has finally been given the medical green light from the Golden State Warriors medical staff and could return in the week of Christmas.

It’s a three-point game as the clock rolls down to 2:30. Kyle Lowry decides to take matters into his hand, hoping to reduce the Golden State Warriors lead. He goes past Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins into the paint before eventually being dispossessed.

Steph Curry collects the loose ball comfortably before leading the counter-attack. Klay Thompson makes the third-man run from the left flank and serves as the recipient to Curry’s pass. As he reaches for the basket, Danny Green blocks his path mid-air, slinging him to the floor. Thompson, evidently in a lot of pain, holds his knee. The Oracle Arena holds its breath. They know what they have just witnessed.

The Warriors guard had suffered a torn ACL and made his way into the dressing room before emerging back out to shoot his two free throws — successfully — to create one of the most iconic moments in NBA history.

More than two seasons (and a torn Achilles) have passed since that day. Now, Klay Thompson is finally set to make his return to the court.

Klay Thompson ready to add depth to an already terrifying Golden State Warriors

According to a report from Shams Charania, Klay Thomspon has been cleared to make his return in all Warriors practices, and his participation will determine his return to the court. As it stands, it is being predicted that he could feature for the California outfit during Christmas week.

While the full-team workouts during the regular season are pretty light to treat regulars and veterans, the off-days are used to set up a scrimmage. Players on the back-end of their team rotation feature in these drills to work on their match fitness. Thompson will likely join these scrimmages where he can play in a full-blown setting.

Thompson suffered two of the most problematic injuries known to professional athletes back-t0-back, but it seems Golden State giving him ample time to recover could be his way back into the league. Kevin Durant made a complete return to resume regular service for the Brooklyn Nets, and his recovery is a source of inspiration for the Warriors and Thompson.

The Golden State Warriors sit with a league-best 14-2 record, and they are clearly motivated to seek revenge for the past two seasons. Klay Thompson’s return is over 800 days in the making and will only add fire to that fuel.