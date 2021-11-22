Basketball

“Golden State Warriors set to add Klay Thompson to their 14-2 team?!”: Thompson gets the all-clear to join all-team training for Warriors, return set before Christmas Day

"Golden State Warriors set to add Klay Thompson to their 14-2 team?!": Thompson gets the all-clear to join all-team training for Warriors, return set before Christmas Day
Udhav Arora

Previous Article
Dota 2 News: What are the final confirmed teams and rosters for new the DPC season?
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Golden State Warriors set to add Klay Thompson to their 14-2 team?!": Thompson gets the all-clear to join all-team training for Warriors, return set before Christmas Day
“Golden State Warriors set to add Klay Thompson to their 14-2 team?!”: Thompson gets the all-clear to join all-team training for Warriors, return set before Christmas Day

Klay Thompson has finally been given the medical green light from the Golden State Warriors medical…