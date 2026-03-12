Steve Kerr Reveals Steph Curry’s Frustration at Prolonged Knee Recovery

Life without Stephen Curry has been woeful for the Golden State Warriors. Curry injured his knee in February and has since missed 15 straight games, with no clear timeline for his return. The team is losing more than it is winning and has tumbled down the standings. Dub Nation is frustrated, and so is Curry himself.

To make matters worse, Head Coach Steve Kerr received news today that Curry will be out for another 10 days, pushing his missed game total up to 20.

It’s getting to the point where the injury is beginning to take a toll on the mental health of #30. After all, he has only been able to play in 39 of the Warriors’ 65 games this season. He has missed time with various injuries to his ankle, quadriceps, and now his knee. Kerr elaborated on Curry’s growing disappointment today after the news broke that he will miss five more games.

“He (Steph) is frustrated. He wants to be out there for his guys. And it’s obviously been an injury that’s lasted a lot longer than anyone thought it would… We’re just trying to give him the best chance to come back and stay healthy and finish the season strongly,” Kerr said via 95.7 The Game.

Curry has been dealing with a case of patellofemoral pain syndrome in his right knee. It’s better known as “runner’s knee” and causes a dull pain around the kneecap. It can become aggravated with too much running, squatting, or even sitting for long periods.

The nagging injury still hasn’t gone away for Curry. Kerr added that the future Hall of Famer hasn’t even begun practicing yet. “He hasn’t practiced yet. He’s getting shots up. But he’s not in a place yet where we’re saying he’s going to be practicing anytime in the next few days,” Kerr added.

It’s a difficult situation for the Warriors. Their best player is out with an injury that could easily flare up again once he returns. That’s far from ideal as they head into the final stretch of the season and the postseason race.

For most of the year, the Warriors were locked into the No. 8 spot in the West. But after losing seven of their last 10 games, they have slipped to No. 9 and could fall even further if the skid continues.