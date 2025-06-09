Tyrese Haliburton Girlfriend: Why Was She Yelling At Thunder Fans In Game 2?

Tyrese Haliburton has been a breakout star in these NBA Playoffs, and right alongside him has been his longtime girlfriend, Jade Jones. The two have been together since 2019, after meeting at Iowa State, where Tyrese played basketball and Jade was a cheerleader. Nearly six years later, she’s still front and center, supporting him every step of the way.

But during Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Oklahoma City, Jones made headlines for a different reason. The Pacers had just come off a thrilling Game 1 win, and their confidence was sky-high. That energy seemed to carry over into Game 2, even in the stands.

Game 2, however, didn’t go according to plan for the visitors. They were down 18 points at halftime and couldn’t bounce back till the end, resulting in a crushing 107-123 loss. But as the Pacers tried to claw back into the game, cameras caught Jones in the stands. She was animated, loud, and clearly fired up.

She was yelling, pointing, and making bold gestures. A short video of the moment went viral on social media, leading to widespread speculation. Was she arguing with a Thunder fan? Was she just hyping up her team? No one knows for sure. It’s unclear whether she was beefing with a particular OKC fan or just talking trash in general.

Tyrese Haliburton’s GF going at Thunder fans pic.twitter.com/qbPj01iaE8 — Underdog (@Underdog) June 9, 2025

What’s clear is that there was no visible confrontation from Thunder fans in return. Jones seemed to be the only one doing the talking. Jones has been a passionate supporter of Haliburton throughout the postseason. She was courtside for the Pacers’ Eastern Conference Finals victory and celebrated with him after the Game 1 buzzer-beater in OKC.

She is also having fun on her own at the other team’s expense. When the Pacers beat the Knicks to qualify for the Finals, she posted pictures on Instagram with the caption, “finally got to see the ball drop in NYC.” In another Instagram post, she wrote, “go NY go NY go… Home!!!”

Before the celebratory posts, she stepped onto the floor while the Pacers were celebrating the ECF win to celebrate with her boyfriend and take pictures.