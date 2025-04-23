“They’re Not Paying You $30 Million Just To Play Basketball”: Charles Barkley Livid At Celebrities Who Are Rude To Fans

Fans never know what they will get when they meet their favorite athlete. Some pros are amicable and jolly, while others catch fans off guard with their surprising coldness. Charles Barkley recently commented on celebrities’ and NBA players’ attitudes toward fans. Considering the luxurious life they live because of their supporters, Barkley doesn’t believe they have the right to be rude to fans.

Chuck first thanked Ernie Johnson for being a teacher to him on The Steam Room because he now has disdain for celebrities who don’t treat their fans with respect. The Hall of Famer stressed how lucky he and his peers are to be able to make millions for playing a game. Meanwhile, those who work in more essential positions are responsible for paying their salaries.

Barkley scoffed at the idea that celebrities are better than the average person. The former MVP doesn’t think it’s too much to ask to indulge with fans who admire them so much. Chuck made it known that no matter how much money he has, he’ll never stop treating people like people.

“We’re so blessed… Like I get to dribble a stupid a** basketball, make millions of dollars, and I’m not a teacher. I’m not a fireman. I’m not a policeman. I’m not someone in the armed forces,” Chuck said adamantly. “For me to take 30 seconds to sign an autograph or take a picture. Dr. J taught me that. Moses Malone taught me that.”

Barkley not only believes it should be a given that celebrities treat fans with respect, but he also stressed that it’s part of the job. “First of all, that’s actually part of the gig. They’re not paying you $30 million just to play basketball or baseball or football,” Chuck continued. “You represent your sport and that franchise… but I also represent the guys that came before me.”

The Sixers legend clearly believes some athletes celebrities have become too full of themselves to appease fans. He also has a problem with players resting when fans pay their hard-earned money to watch them play.

Charles Barkley has a problem with load management

Charles Barkley has often gone on tangents speaking out against the NBA’s trend of load management in recent years. When he was in the league, players didn’t have the medical procedures or luxuries of today, yet players made an effort and wanted to play all 82 contests. The same can’t be said for players today.

“If you’re making $30M, $40M, $50M to play basketball four days a week … Man, if you can play, shut the hell up and play,” Barkley said regarding load management back in 2023. Especially when star players are load managing the most, it affects fan interest and hurts the overall opinion of the league.

The NBA has changed plenty since Chuck was in his prime, but there are two things he believes should never change: Athletes giving their all every chance they get, and respecting the fans who made them millionaires.