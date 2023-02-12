“You Need All 6 Fouls To Guard Me!”: When Kobe Bryant Openly Flaunted His Basketball Prowess

In 1996, the NBA welcomed one of the greatest players in league history. They were introduced to the second coming of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant.

The Black Mamba was a force to be reckoned with. From the moment he entered the league, Kobe was known for his competitiveness and will to always improve.

His offensive game was so good that it became almost impossible to stop him. So great were his skills, that even he knew how good he was. To the point where he once confidently claimed that opponents needed all six fouls just to stop him.

Kobe Bryant once reminded Gilbert Arenas and the Washington Wizards just how good he was

Over the years, Kobe Bean Bryant has faced several opponents. Many of them have given him a challenge, but most have fallen to his greatness.

One such opponent was Gilbert Arenas and the Washington Wizards. No Chill Gil recalled how Kobe once flaunted his basketball prowess to them, right when they were celebrating a foul preventing a breakaway point.

The Black Mamba reminded the team who he was and laid bare just how big a mistake they made committing that foul.

“So we were playing, and you know it was like a two-on-one break. And, Caron Butler fouls and stops the break. So everybody was like, “Good job! That stop stops two points.” So, Kobe comes out…and we’re all like, “Good, Good. You saved two points.” Kobe walks over to him and says, “Hey, who are you guarding?”, and Butler responds, “You!”, and he goes, “Huh…How many fouls you got?”. And Caron says, “I got one!” and Kobe says, “So you only got five left? Well, you need all six fouls to guard me, and you just wasted one…on him! It’s a stupid…stupid play!” And you had to think about it like…God, he’s right!”

He truly was a menace. Kobe’s Mamba Mentality not only allowed him to stay focused but also allowed him to get into the minds of his opponents.

Kobe was confident but he never let it distract him from the task at hand

There can be no denying that Kobe Bryant had great confidence in himself. But, even he knew when to draw the line. Specifically during the 2009 NBA Finals when he refused to admit victory prematurely, despite taking a 2-0 lead.

“Job’s not finished.” On this day in 2009… Kobe Bryant made it clear his goal was to win it all! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/csxuGwWm1I — NBA History (@NBAHistory) June 8, 2022

So, while he may have flaunted his skill at times, even he knew to never count your eggs before they’ve hatched. Although he did end up winning the series.

