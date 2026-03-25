Steve Kerr Says Warriors Won’t Push Steph Curry’s Return, Unwilling to Risk Further Injury

There’s just a few weeks of regular season basketball left and the Golden State Warriors are still missing Stephen Curry, who continues to recover from knee injury. Their playoff hopes are already dwindled, and they’re holding on to the 10th spot, which would earn them a difficult play-in route. But will Curry make it in time for that huge game? Steve Kerr won’t push it.

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Curry, after missing 22 games in a row, is still absent from team training. The Warriors have gone 7-15 in that stretch, and Kerr‘s update from earlier today won’t spell much optimism for Dub Nation.

Kerr has already spoken about how frustrated Curry and the whole organization have been with this knee issue, which has been described as a ‘runner’s knee’. It’s bothered him for longer than anyone on the team anticipated, which is why they are all treading carefully to avoid a relapse in the near future.

In an interview with 95.7 The Game, Kerr said, “If we don’t feel good about it, then he’s not going to play… We’re not pushing him into anything if things aren’t really clear.”

It’s not exactly the update that Warriors fans were looking to hear. At this point, many thought that Curry would be heading in the right direction and nearing a return to action. But from the sounds of it, he may just end up missing the rest of the season if things don’t improve.

“If we don’t feel good about [Steph’s knee], then he’s not going to play. We’re not pushing him into anything if things aren’t really clear.” – Steve Kerr on Steph Curry’s return to action (via @WillardAndDibs). pic.twitter.com/smDmIf3GF6 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 25, 2026

Later on, Kerr talked about how there were only 10 games left in the season. He also mentioned that Curry’s healing takes full priority as of now. “We’re down to 10 games left and, you know, if there’s anything that’s a concern whatsoever, then yeah, that takes precedence. That takes priority,” he said.

NBA insider Shams Charania tweeted on February 19th that Curry would be re-evaluated in 10 days due to his persistent knee injury. After being re-evaluated on March 1st, the team was hopeful that he could return to workouts. But now, it’s looking like that return may not come until the play-in tournament.

All in all, don’t expect to see Curry on the court before the end of the regular season. The Warriors are basically guaranteed a spot in the play-in with the New Orleans Pelicans being 11 games back from them in the standings. In an ideal world, he could get back on the court and knock off some rust heading into the playoffs. But it’s not looking like that’s going to happen.

At the end of the day, though, it’s Steph Curry. He’s one of the greatest point guards of all-time, and if he can get back into the fray to face either the Portland Trail Blazers or the Los Angeles Clippers, he could help pull off an upset.