Steve Kerr Shares Encouraging Update About Steph Curry and Co. Ahead of Game 1 vs Wolves, Compares It Against Rockets Game 5

Everyone can agree that the Golden State Warriors have a tall task ahead of them in round two. After upsetting the Houston Rockets in 7 games, they go on the road to Minnesota just two days later to take on the Timberwolves. One might wonder if Stephen Curry will be rested enough for the challenge. But head coach Steve Kerr gave an encouraging update.

Advertisement

The rust vs. rest debate is brought up often around the NBA Playoffs. Is it better for a team to get rest with the risk of getting out of rhythm? Or is it better to take the fatigue in favor of staying in rhythm? Most coaches would argue that rest always wins. But that didn’t matter for the Denver Nuggets in Oklahoma City last night.

Now, the short turnaround time for the Warriors has fans worried about the stamina of their team. After all, they do have older players like Curry and Draymond Green. But Kerr provided a positive update regarding the entire team’s fatigue.

Coach Kerr said he doesn’t sense the same fatigue entering tonight as he did when they went on the road for Game 5 against the Houston Rockets. Additionally, he said the team doesn’t have the luxury to play the game against the Wolves safely.

However, that doesn’t mean he won’t pull his starters in the second half if they’re getting blown out, just like he did in Game 5.

“Having said that, if we’re down 45 mid third, I’m pulling my guys,” Kerr admitted.

It’s a tough aspect of the game for Kerr to manage, especially with an older squad like he’s got. But his ability to meticulously manage it all is what’s made him a coaching legend over the years. It’s hard to doubt any decisions that he makes in regards to the team.

Sure, it was notable when Kerr decided to pull his starters down big in Game 5, essentially waving the white flag. And it proved to be risky when the series went to seven. But in the end, the Warriors survived and advanced. Maybe it was because of the extra energy that Kerr decided to conserve in Game 5.

Looking ahead to the series against the Wolves, Game 1 is an important one. Both teams need to set the tone and have something to prove. The Warriors and Kerr are looking to prove that their experience and championship DNA are still viable in today’s NBA. The Wolves are looking to prove that they can build on their Western Conference Finals run last season.

A 6 vs. a 7 seed traditionally means that two Cinderella stories advanced to face each other. This is far from the case this season. The West was super competitive all season, and the Wolves and Warriors are both formidable, championship-contending teams. It wouldn’t be surprising to see either holding up the Larry O’Brien by the end of June.

Well, let’s strap in for a wild ride, folks. This Dubs vs. Wolves series could get quite crazy. We’ve got Anthony Edwards and Draymond Green, two of the game’s best trash talkers, facing off. Stephen Curry is searching for his 5th championship, which would put him in an elite group. The stakes are high. But it’s hard to bet against Coach Kerr and his ability to manage his guys.