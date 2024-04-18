Steve Kerr’s Proposed Changes for 2024–25 NBA Season Draws Ire From NBA Twitter

Credits: Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks towards the team bench after a foul call during action against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors season came to an end after losing the 9-10 play-in game to the Sacramento Kings. After failing to advance to the postseason for the third time in five years, Steve Kerr looked back on the campaign and revealed a preliminary plan for the upcoming season. Speaking about the need for a bigger and more athletic roster on 95.7 The Game’s Willard & Dibs, Kerr got NBA Twitter riled up.

Reflecting upon the subpar campaign that the Golden State Warriors had during this 2023-2024 season, Steve Kerr revealed the changes that he hopes for the upcoming campaign. Speaking about how the Bay Area side was “overwhelmed” during their matchup against the Sacramento Kings, the 58-year-old disclosed his desire for the Warriors to be bigger and more athletic.

“Last night, you could see that we were overwhelmed… I do think we need to be a little bigger, a little more athletic.”

The Golden State Warriors have been utilizing this small-ball lineup since the beginning of their dynasty. While the strategy did result in a championship victory in 2022, it hasn’t been as successful as Kerr would want it to be. Since the conception of this small-ball lineup, fans of the San Francisco side have been expressing their dissatisfaction with the strategy.

While closing out games, the 6ft 7” Andrew Wiggins and the 6ft 6” Draymond Green have generally been the Warriors’ tallest players. Losing the battle of the rebounds, Dub Nation has continuously asked for a conventional center.

After ignoring the fan’s request to add a big and athletic player on the roster for the past several years, Steve Kerr finally accepting the same has gotten social media livid. As soon as Kerr revealed his realization of the same, NBA Twitter mocked the 2016 Coach of the Year.

The Golden State franchise has a lot of important decisions to take for the 2024-2025 season – rewarding contract extensions to Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, tackling Klay Thompson’s situation, and acquiring more star power to give Stephen Curry the adequate help that he needs.

With the team already having elite guards in Curry and Chris Paul, fans can expect the Warriors to be busy during the free agency, hoping to add frontcourt players that will be vital in a championship run.