“Steve Nash Needs a More Stable Environment”: Steve Kerr Takes an Indirect Dig at Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving Post Nets Coach Firing 

It was yet another drama-filled day for hoop fans in Brooklyn, with the Nets organization deciding to relinquish Steve Nash of his coaching duties, causing a storm within the NBA circles. In what many believe, the treatment meted out to the former player-turned-coach to be unjust.

The Brooklyn Nets hired Steve Nash as their coach in September 2020, with reports suggesting that Kevin Durant was instrumental in this hiring. The two former MVPs had developed a great relationship during their tenure on the Warriors, where Captain Canada served as a consultant.

Nash’s stint with the Nets was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride, with the team making more for its antics off-court than its performances on the hardwood, whether it be Kyrie Irving’s anti-vaccination controversy, James Harden’s trade, or KD causing havoc in the recent off-season as he wanted out.

Despite holding the fort, amid all the situations thrown at him, Nash ended up receiving the axe. With reactions pouring in, the veteran point guard found support from a top 15 coach of all time in Steve Kerr.

“It’s a good reminder for me, and I think all coaches, that we are at the whim of players, front offices, and ownership”: Steve Kerr sends out a strong message.

Coach Kerr was in no mood to mince his words, coming out in support of his former colleague Nash. The Warriors coach felt it was an unfortunate situation for Nash, citing the unstable environment created in Brooklyn, without taking any names.

“It’s a good reminder to me, and I think all coaches, that we are at the whim of players, front offices, ownership. You really need a solid situation in which to thrive as a coach in this league,” said Kerr.

“You throw either one of us in that situation, we wouldn’t have done any better than Steve, and that’s the truth. So as a really good friend of mine, I feel bad for Steve, but I also know if he ever wants to get back in this thing, he can be great. He just needs a more stable environment.”

“He has all the qualities to be a brilliant coach.” Steve Kerr shows support for Steve Nash after his tenure ended as coach of the Nets pic.twitter.com/lc33WX1epg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 1, 2022

Nash ended his coaching stint with the Nets, having a 94-67 record and a 7-9 W/L in the playoffs.

Brooklyn Nets hire Ime Udoka as the new head coach.

Facing suspension from the Celtics, Ime Udoka has just landed himself a new job in no time. The 45-year-old was ousted, with multiple reports of him violating the organizational standards, whether it be his relationship with the female staff members, or sending inappropriate messages, there remains a mystery.

The Brooklyn Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as their new head coach, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/F9gj77WHdL — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 1, 2022

Coming off a successful outing in Boston, Nets GM Sean Marks is hopeful Udoka can have the same impact around Durant and co.

