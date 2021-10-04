“Not gonna be Ben Simmons, I’m going to get me a basket”: Viral ’Florida alligator man’ hilariously takes shots at the Sixers star on national television

A man who went viral for capturing an alligator in a garbage can hilariously took shots at Ben Simmons while getting interviewed on TV.

Ben Simmons has had a rough few months, all resulting from an extremely lackluster Eastern Conference Semi-Finals performance against the Atlanta Hawks. The Philadelphia 76ers are looking like a team who just cannot get it right with any of their top 3 picks as Simmons is yet another top pick who has not panned out for them.

Ben Simmons, at the moment, has refused to show up to training camp or any of the Sixers’ preseason games as he waits for a trade to take place. He is being fined for his absences and only time will tell if repeatedly fines will eventually lead to the DPOY candidate taking to the court in a Sixers uniform.

Until Ben gives NBA fans anything from his side, it’s looking like he’s going to be the butt of countless jokes for the foreseeable future. A perfect example of this took place on CBS Philly.

Florida man who captured an alligator takes shot at Ben Simmons.

Eugene Bozzi went viral last week and got featured on pages like HouseofHighlights for an incredible video that showed him backing an alligator into a tough spot, eventually capturing him in a garbage can. Though Bozzi resides in Orlando, Florida, he’s originally from Philadelphia. This led to CBS Philly interviewing the man.

During the interview, Bozzi talks about how his military training and instincts kicked in when he saw the alligator roaming free down his street. Out of nowhere, he takes a shot at Ben Simmons saying, “I told my daughter, ‘I’m not gonna be Ben Simmons; I’m going to get me a basket.’”

Eugene Bozzi, the Philadelphia native who captured an alligator in Florida last week, joined @BurrellTV Monday for an interview to discuss how he was able to catch it. pic.twitter.com/Ww7MVEKdkk — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) October 4, 2021

This of course, is referring to the fact that Simmons has been reluctant to shoot the ball and assert his will onto a game when it needs him to do so the most.

Though this is quite the hilarious interaction, it goes to show just how fed up some NBA fans are with the way the multiple time All-Star has been playing the game for nearly half a decade.